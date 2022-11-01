Wrong-way driver kills Minnesota man, injuries several others

HUDSON — A Minnesota man is dead after his vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver while traveling along Interstate 94 near Hudson early Sunday morning.

54-year-old Mark Douglas Filbrandt of Robbinsdale, MN was killed in the crash which occurred at approximately 12:32 a.m. Sunday, October 30 in the westbound lanes of I-94 at Mile Marker 4 in St. Croix County.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Amber Lea Pospisil, 31 of Alexandria, MN, was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 when her 2022 Toyota Corolla struck a 2005 Toyota RAV4 being driven by Filbrandt, who died at the scene. Five other individuals were reported injured in the incident which blocked all westbound lanes.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, St. Croix Sheriff’ Office, Hudson Police Department and Roberts Police Department responded to the call.

A Wisconsin State Trooper observed signs of impairment in the driver of the Toyota Corolla. A subsequent investigation, including standardized field sobriety tests, showed that Amber Lea Pospisil was operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Pospisil was arrested at the scene and transported to Hudson Hospital for an evidentiary test of her blood and then taken to the St. Croix County Jail.

Also assisting at the crash site were Lakeview Fire, the St. Croix Highway Department, Roberts Towing and Jerry’s Towing.

The crash and OWI remain under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.