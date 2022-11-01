Turnovers doom Boyceville in 49-20 Level 2 playoff loss to top-ranked Eau Claire Regis

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

EAU CLAIRE – Boyceville’s WIAA Division 7, Level 2 football playoff matchup pitted them against top-seeded, and number one ranked, Eau Claire Regis. The undefeated Ramblers boast a high-powered offense, averaging 43 points per game, that the Bulldogs needed to contain.

Boyceville used a ball control offense to chew up game clock to minimize opportunities the Ramblers would get on the evening. While Boyceville found success offensively, turnovers in the second and third quarters doomed the Bulldogs as they fell to Regis 49-20 at Carson Park last Friday, October 28.

“If you take away the second quarter it is a one score game,” commented coach Michael Roemhild. “We can’t turn the ball over four times against the number one team in the state and expect to win.”

Trailing 7-6 early in the second quarter, Caden Wold recovered a Rambler fumble near midfield to put Boyceville in position to gain the momentum and the lead. However, a fumble two plays later would set the stage for a disastrous second quarter that cumulated with Eau Claire leading 28-6 at halftime.

Regis opened the scoring by taking it 60 yards on ten plays for the touchdown on the opening drive. The score gave the Ramblers the 7-0 lead with 7:33 left in the first quarter.

The fired-up Bulldogs would counter on their next possession. Starting on their own 22 yard line, Boyceville marched 78 yards for the score. A blocked kick on the point after attempt left Regis with the 7-6 lead with 00:56 remaining in the first quarter.

The drive was highlighted by long runs by Sebastian Nielson of 11 and 35 yards. It also featured a critical fourth-down conversion by Nick Olson on the Ramber 5 yard line to give the Bulldogs first and goal at the 2 yard line. Olson capped the drive with a quarterback sneak for the touchdown.

The ensuing kickoff saw Brayan Vasquez-Martinez force a touchback, resulting in Regis starting on its 20 yard line. Eight plays later, the Bulldogs forced the fumble that was recovered by Wold on his own 42 yardl ine. However, this is when the wheels fell off for the Bulldogs.

Nielson fumbled the ball three plays later at midfield. The Ramblers converted that turnover into a touchdown and the 14-6 lead.

The next Bulldog possession stalled, resulting in a punt. However, the kick attempt was botched resulting in a fumble recovered by Eau Claire on the Bulldog 13 yard line. One play later Regis increased its lead to 21-7.

To complete the abysmal second quarter, Olson threw an interception on the next Bulldog possession to set Regis up near midfield. Nine plays later Eau Claire extended their lead to 28-6 right before halftime.

Despite the 22-point hole, the Bulldogs did not panic. Their first possession in the second half continued with the patient, run focused attack. Nielson would do the yeoman’s work on the drive with carries of 10 yards, 15 yards, and 13 yards to get them inside the red zone.

Two plays later, Olson once again snuck the ball in from one yard out to cut into the Regis lead. The two-point attempt failed, leaving the score at 28-12 with 5:43 left in the third quarter.

As was the case all night, Boyceville’s defense had trouble stopping the Regis offense. Eight plays later Regis extended their lead to 35-12.

Another interception by Olson on the next possession would again put Regis in business at midfield. The Ramblers stretched their lead to 42-12 lead five plays later.

Notwithstanding, there was still some fight in these dogs. Using an 18-play drive, the Bulldogs would push the ball down the field. Solid rushing, along with a few big plays, would be the key on this drive.

Nielson started it with a ten-yard gain to move the ball to the 43 yard line. Olson connected with Wold on a 20-yard completion on fourth and 20 to move the chains. On fourth and one from the Regis two yard line, Nielson carried it in for the touchdown. The two-point conversion brought the score to 42-20.

A late Regis touchdown brought the score to the final of 49-20 and ended the Bulldogs’ 2022 season.

The Bulldog offense racked up 276 total yards on the evening, with all but 20 coming on the ground. Nielson led the way with 139 yards on 19 carries. Mason Bowell tallied 88 yards on 17 attempts.

Through the air, Olson was 1-5 for 20 yards, Wold had the sole reception.

Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Peter Wheeldon with nine total tackles. Zach Hellendrung, Nielson, and Olson each had eight apiece. Unfortunately, Eau Claire was able to put up 414 total yards on the evening, with 394 coming on the ground.

The loss left Boyceville with an 8-3 record for the 2022 campaign and gives them three straight winning seasons.

“I am very happy where Boyceville football is right now,” indicated Roemhild. “We are winning, we are competing with the best, and the atmosphere around our school is something contagious. I can’t wait for next year.”