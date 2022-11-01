St. Croix County Veterans Day Ceremony

Veterans Day will be observed in Hudson on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Veterans Day Ceremonies will take place at the St. Croix County Government Center, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson WI. The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. Musical selections will be performed by the Hudson High School Band. Master of Ceremonies will be John Helgeson. The Veterans Memorial Honor Guard will provide military honors in tribute to deceased veterans. The Honor Guard consists of members of VFW Post 2115 and Otis H. King American Legion Post 50.

Refreshments will be served following the ceremony. The public is cordially invited.