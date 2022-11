The School District of Glenwood City’s Annual Veteran’s Day program will be held on Friday, November 11th at 9:00 a.m. in the High School Gymnasium. All veterans and community members are invited to attend.

Veterans are invited for breakfast at 8 a.m. in the high school cafeteria before the program begins.

Questions about the program may be directed to Mr. Matt Lamb at 715-265-4266 #7618 or matt.lamb@gcsd.k12.wi.us