Fatal crash in Town of Clear Lake

On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 2:35 am, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a one vehicle crash on 10th Avenue, just west of 20th Street in the Town of Clear Lake.

Upon arrival of Law Enforcement, they observed a passenger car in the cornfield on the southwest side of the intersection. The vehicle appeared to have been traveling at a high rate of speed, west bound on 10th Avenue. The vehicle entered the south ditch and overturned.

As the vehicle rolled over, the unbelted driver was ejected from the vehicle. The driver suffered fatal injuries and died at the crash scene.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with this incident was the Clear Lake Fire Department and First Responders, the Clear Lake Municipal Ambulance Service, and the Polk County Medical Examiner.

The crash is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The name of the person who died in this crash will be release at a later date.

This is the 5th fatality in Polk County for 2022.