GC’s FFA advisor, Kirsten Konder receives grant from Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom

MADISON– Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation’s Agriculture in the Classroom program has awarded $4,000 to schools and educators to support innovative core curricula initiatives that incorporate agriculture.

“Agriculture is one of Wisconsin’s largest sectors, providing nearly one in every nine jobs in our state,” said Wisconsin Agriculture in the Classroom Coordinator Beth Schaefer. “We are excited to support educators who work to grow student achievement while simultaneously introducing students to the skills and jobs needed to produce the food and fiber that we all rely on every single day.”

Groups, schools, and educators can apply for up to $500 as part of the Ag in the Classroom’s ‘Ag in All Classrooms’ grant program.

Educators that have been awarded funding include:

Funding opportunities for educational projects and initiatives occur year-round and can be found at wisagclassroom.org.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program is designed to help K-12 students understand the importance of agriculture. The program is coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation in cooperation with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with funding from the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation, other agricultural groups and a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Learn more at wisagclassroom.org.