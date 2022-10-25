Boyceville girls finish 8th at cross country sectional

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

CADOTT — Although Boyceville did not qualify anyone for this Saturday’s state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids, the Bulldogs had a great finish to the 2022 season.

Behind a pair of top 20 finishes, the Boyceville girls finished eighth out of a dozen complete teams at the WIAA Division 3 cross country sectional meet which was held last Saturday, October 22 at Cadott’s Whispering Pines

Golf Course. The Bulldog boys placed 16th in a field of 18 full-complement (five runners or more) teams. In all, 22 schools were represented at the meet.

“Boyceville had a great end to the 2022 season,” stated its head coach Jacob Peterson. “All the athletes went out and competed at their best level on Saturday.”

That included junior Jaden Stevens who led the Boyceville ladies with a 13th-place finish in Cadott, just missing a state qualifying berth by a mere three places. Stevens finished the 5,000 meter race in a time of 22:04.3

Senior Haylie Rasmussen completed her final prep cross country race in 22:20.6 to place 20th in a field of 104 runners.

“Our top two girls ended their seasons by placing in the top 20 in sectionals,” added the proud coach.

Three other Bulldog runners competed to give the squad its final tally of 195 points.

Freshmen Ashlynn Maska and Ashley Prestrud completed their first year of varsity competition with solid performances in the sectional race. Maska trucked around the course in 22:53.6 to finish 25th while Prestrud was 93rd in 28:39.9.

Also running in her final race was senior Rachael Montgomery. She was the Bulldogs fifth and final competitor to finish taking 101st with a time of 31:42.9.

Eau Claire Regis took first in the girls’ race with a score of 63 while Colfax, led by Molly Heidorn who claimed her third individual sectional championship with a run of 19:57.1 (the only girls to break the 20-minute barrier in the race), finished second with 100 points and earned the other state team berth. Five other young ladies, not a part of the two state qualifying teams, received individual state berths and included Lauren Peterson of Durand, Shaylie Zarza of Thorp, Ann Boland of Unity and Megan Johnston and Jenna Anders both of Fall Creek.

For the Boyceville boys, the squad’s only senior, Simon Evenson, was their top finisher taking 46th in his final prep race with a time of 19:58.7. Sophomore Michael Montgomery was the next Bulldog to cross the finish taking 56th in 20:25.0. Freshman Isaac Williams followed in 65th place with a time of 20:38.1, sophomores Aidan Madison and Dominic Anderson were the next to finish taking 103 and 107th, respectively in 22:46.8 and 23:01.8 and freshman Forest Bettendorf was the final Boyceville finisher taking home 117th in a time of 25:20.9.

Glenwood City senior JJ Williams topped the field of 123 racers to win the individual sectional gold medal with a performance of 16:33.1. That helped the Hilltoppers earn their first-ever state team berth as they finish second with 85 points. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central was the boys’ winning squad with a tally of 60. The five individual state qualifiers for the boys were Peter Weir of Cadott, Connor Gentleman of Loyal/Greenwood, Micah Fossum of Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, and Owen Hamholm and Elijah Poppe both from Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.

This year’s state championship will get underway at noon this Saturday, October 29 with the Division 3 girls’ race. The Ridges Golf Course is once again serving as the host for the event.

Girls’ Team Standings: 1. Eau Claire Regis 63, 2. Colfax 100, 3. Fall Creek 112, 4. Cameron 112, 5. Durand 117, 6. Cadott 120, 7. Loyal/Greenwood 180, 8. Boyceville 195, 9. Augusta 228, 10. Thorp 234, 11. Glenwood City 242, 12. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 299.

Boys’ Team Standings: 1. Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 60, 2. Glenwood City 85, 3. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 109, 4. Fall Creek 175, 5. Unity 181, 6. Spring Valley 206, 7. Cadott 212, 8. Stanley-Boyd 224, 9. Colfax 262, 10. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 266, 11. Cameron 283, 12. Eau Claire Regis 292, 13. Clear Lake 335, 14. Thorp 337, 15. Augusta 344, 16. Boyceville 356, 17. Durand 387, 18. New Auburn 518.