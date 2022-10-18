EM Middle School’s Cindy Bourget recognized as 2023 WSCA School Counselor of the Year

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

ELK MOUND — Cindy Bourget, school counselor at Elk Mound Middle School has been recognized as the 2023 Wisconsin School Counselor of the Year.

Annually, the Wisconsin School Counselor Association (WSCA) awards this honor to a school counselor who has demonstrated a profound impact on the profession of school counseling. The winners have devoted their careers to advocating for students while demonstrating the impact they have on students academic, career, and social/emotional development.

Bourget was celebrated at an all school assembly at Elk Mound Middle School last Wednesday October 12, 2022 when she was surprised with the announcement of her award. She will be recognized on November 3rd, 2022 at the Wisconsin School Counselor Association’s Annual Conference in the Wisconsin Dells.

Bourget was selected as the 2023 School Counselor of the Year based on her ability to create lasting change through leadership, collaboration, and advocacy.

Below are some examples of her impact.

Bourget is leading the district school counseling team to be data driven focused on student achievement, attendance, and discipline.

When Bourget arrived in Elk Mound, she came into a program that had a counselor student ratio of 650:1 and advocated to have the ratio more aligned with national guidelines. By using the ASCA Student Mindsets and Behavior Standards, Bourget surveyed students and staff to create programs and services meeting the unique needs of her school community. This included a trauma informed care response program for students receiving discipline referrals.

Through this work, the Elk Mound Area School District’s counseling program is shifting from being reactive to proactive.

Bourget’s leadership shines through with her school’s successful award of a grant for $75,000 that utilized her data linking student mental health, discipline, and school avoidance. This grant has increased clinical mental health services for students during the school day.

Bourget consistently collaborates with outside agencies to advocate for student needs and support for parents. In addition to working with Human Services departments in three counties, she has worked with UW-Extension, the Dunn County Community Foundation, and the Dunn County Partnership for Youth to develop county-wide programming to support youth.

Bourget embodies systemic change by engaging with parents, community, staff, and the school board with the common goal of sustained student achievement. She is a leader in her school providing professional development, consultation, and resources to ensure staff have the skills necessary to meet all student needs.

The building culture at Elk Mound Middle School has shifted and both students and staff have demonstrated a willingness to have crucial conversations.

Bourget will go on to represent Wisconsin in the National School Counselor of the Year process and will represent Wisconsin during the American School Counselor of the Year celebration in February of 2024.