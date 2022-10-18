City Council will not allow citizens verbal comments at meetings

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

City Council President Rob Unruh announced at the Common Council’s October 17th meeting that individuals wishing to address the council couldn’t do it during the open meeting.

Instead, anyone wishing to address the council must put that subject into letter form and present it to the City Clerk/Treasurer’s office by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. Unruh then noted that those letters would be read in the open meeting.

Council member Steve Lee voiced some optimism about the new policy, but no vote was taken on the policy at the October 17th meeting.

During the public comments part of the meeting, Todd Danielson addressed the council about having a Dog Park within the city. Unruh quickly thanked Danielson for his comment saying that he has been working on that but he did not have all the information put together for this meeting and he hoped that he could bring it forward by next month’s meeting.

During her library report, Rochelle Karlson addressed the new shelving that is on order for the library and she noted that the library would have to be closed during the removal of the old shelves and the installation of the new ones. She also talked about “Christmas on Oak Street,” which is tentatively set of December 3rd.

Heard Police Chief Robert Darwin about the problems with ordering a new patrol vehicle and asked for permission to start that process of ordering a replacement vehicle.

The council also received two bids on doing the cleaning of the new building.

They approved spending $5,720 to Albrightson Excavating to control water run off at the old school property driveway off Oak and Fourth Street.

Voted to have a survey done on the old school property, Saddle Club and old dump property.

Set a policy for use of the new electronic sign at the Municipality Building, which would allow only city sponsored events to be listed on the board. An exception was requested by City Clerk Sharon Rosenow to allow support of local athletic teams that are advancing in tournament play, and the council agreed to that.

The next to the last item on the agenda was the granting of operators license to Tania A. Nelson, Dana J. DeSmith, and Christopher J. Roosen, all were approved.