Bulldogs buzz Hornets with aerial barrage to claim 45-14 win in conference and season finale

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

by Joel DeWitt

Sports Correspondent

CADOTT — The final game of the regular season for Boyceville on October 14 pitted them against a comparable Cadott squad. Both teams were 6-2 (4-2 in Dunn-St. Croix conference), tied for third place, and play very physical on both sides of the ball.

“We knew Cadott was a physical team and there is definitely no love lost between our two teams,” indicated coach Michael Roemhild on his team’s matchup.

Even though there wasn’t much love between the teams, the Bulldog coaches would love the outcome of the game as they would cruise to a 45-14 win to lock them into a tie for second place in the conference.

The physical nature of Cadott forced the Bulldogs to move away from their tried-and-true rushing attack and rely on the arm of quarterback Nick Olson. Olson connected on 7 of his 10 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Bulldog offense.

The Bulldog offense sputtered on the first series when a fumbled snap on fourth and short gave the Hornets the ball. However, the Bulldog defense held them to a three and out to get the ball back.

An 11-yard reception by Caden Wold and a defensive pass interference would move the chains and set Boyceville up in great field position. Mason Bowell would cap the drive a on 3-yard plunge to give his team the 6-0 lead at 3:53 of the first quarter.

The Hornets would strike back late in the first when on a counter run, they’d scamper 60 yards for the score. The successful point after would give them the 7-6 lead heading into the second quarter.

It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to find the end zone again. Two plays later, Olson connected with Braden Roemhild for a 67-yard reception and the touchdown. The failed point after would put the Bulldogs up by five at 12-7 with only 12 seconds off the clock in the second quarter.

Boyceville’s defense held and set the offense up nicely. Four plays later Olson connected with Wold for a 50-yard touchdown reception and the 18-7 lead.

Cadott attempted to stem the tide on their next possession. They started the drive on their own 44-yard line and used over five minutes of game time to push the ball into Bulldog territory. However, for the second week in a row, Olson came up with an interception to halt an opposing team’s drive.

With 2:14 left in the half, the Bulldog offense needed only five plays to find the end zone. Roemhild took a counter handoff at his 45-yard line and found great blocking and a hole to march in for the score with 00:47 left in the half. The PAT would extend the Bulldog lead to 25-7.

The Bulldogs continued the offensive dominance to start the second half. A couple completions by Olson to Devin Halama and Wold set up a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Sebastian “Bash” Nielson to extend the lead to 32-7.

Peter Wheeldon blocked a Hornet punt after a defensive stop to put Boyceville in Cadott territory. 11 plays later Olson would scramble from 5 yards out for the score and the 38-7 lead.

The final score of the evening for Boyceville occurred on a one-play drive when Olson connected with Wold for the 42-yard touchdown reception and the 45-7 lead. Cadott would score late but fall to Boyceville 45-14.

Leading the team offensively was Wold with 113 receiving yards and two touchdowns on four receptions. Roemhild followed up with two catches for 82 yards and a score.

On the ground, the Bulldogs pounded out 144 yards. Roemhild led the way with 52 yards on three carries. Nielson and Bowell were close behind with 44 and 41, respectively.

“It truly was a full team victory tonight,” commented Roemhild. “Each guy’s number got called at some point and they stepped up to the challenge. It was a great victory going into the playoffs.”

The Bulldogs received a five seed in the WIAA Division 7 playoffs set to begin October 21 and will have a rematch against conference foe Elmwood/Plum City.

“We still have a sour taste from the last time we played them,” commented Roemhild on the match up with Elmwood/Plum City. He continued, “(We) are looking forward to the challenge and are excited to be in the playoffs.

The Bulldogs and Wolves finished tied for second place in conference play and the previous matchup on September 23 in Elmwood resulted in Elmwood/Plum City scoring two fourth quarter touchdowns to rally for the 24-21 win.

Kickoff for the October 21 game in Elmwood will be 7:00 p.m., with the winner of the contest facing off against either Eau Claire Regis or Stevens Point Pacelli.