Bulldog spikers drop pair of conference matches

The Boyceville volleyball squad closed out the regular season with a pair of conference losses to finish winless in the Dunn-St. Croix with a 0-7 record. The Bulldogs currently sport a 4-21 overall season mark.

The Bulldogs’ skid reached 12 straight contests when they lost 3-1 at home to Mondovi last Tuesday, October 11 and then fell in straight sets (3-0) in Durand two days later to wrap up the regular season portion of its schedule.

Boyceville, seeded 14th, opened the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament with a road game in Grantsburg Tuesday evening (October 18) against the third-ranked Lady Pirates. The winner of that match will take on either Washburn (#11) or Ladysmith (#6) this Thursday evening in a regional semifinal.

Mondovi

The visiting Lady Buffaloes stampeded to a 25-17 first-set win in the October 11 match against the host Bulldogs.

But, Boyceville gave a much better accounting in the next two sets, besting Mondovi 26-24 in the second before falling 21-25 in the third set. The Buffaloes won the fourth set and match with another 25-17 victory.

Hailey Hanestad finished with a team-high eight kills, 10 digs and an ace. Delaney Olson topped the Bulldog charts in assists and ace serves with 19 and five, respectively, and had 14 digs. Jacey Guy tallied a team-leading 17 digs.

Durand-Arkansaw

Boyceville kept the first two sets of its October 13 match at Durand-Arkansaw close before faltering a bit in the third set.

The Panthers were able to hold off the Bulldogs 25-21 and 25-20 in the first two games and then took the third set and match by a score of 25-16 for the 3-0 sweep.

Boyceville had just 18 kills against Durand-Arkansaw with Andrea Jensen registering a high of four followed by Cambrie Reisimer with three and Chelsi Holden and Zoey Hellendrung with two each. Delaney Olson finished with nine of the team’s 15 assists. Hannah Dunn and Jacey Guy each tallied three ace serves. Defensively, Guy led her squad with 11 digs followed by eight from Olivia Ponath and seven from Hailey Hanestad.