Boyceville girls finish third in Dunn-St. Croix cross country meet

COLFAX — Every coach wants their athletes to reach peak performance at tournament time and that appears to be what the members of the Boyceville girls’ and boys’ cross country teams are achieving.

Led by three all-conference performances, the Boyceville girls finished with a score of 91 to place third out of the six full teams that competed in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet held Thursday, October 13 at the Whitetail Golf Course near Colfax. Despite finishing last among the seven boys that were competing here with 150 points, nearly half of the Boyceville boys’ squad posted lifetime personal records during their race according to Bulldogs’ head coach Jacob Peterson.

“I was excited to see how the athletes raced at the conference meet, as they have been improving their times throughout the last few weeks,” Peterson said.

As she has for much of the season, senior Haylie Rasmussen was the first Bulldog to the finish line for the Boyceville girls taking sixth place out of a field of 42 runners that competed on the Whitetail course. She finished with a time of 21:31.15. Junior Jaden Stevens finished just two spots and some ten seconds later to take home an eighth-place finish in 21:41.45. Freshman Ashlynn Maska was the girls’ third runner to finish as she came across the line in 22:01.96 to grab 13th.

All three earned all-conference honors with their runs – Rasmussen filled a first-team spot while Stevens and Maska made the second team.

“Haylie, Jaden and Ashlynn have been training and working hard throughout the season to earn those spots,” noted their coach.

Boyceville’s next three girls followed each other over the finish line. Junior Sarah Stoveren, senior Rachael Montgomery and sophomore Ashley Prestrud finished 36th, 37th and 38th, respectively. Stoveren had a time of 28:33.52, Montgomery turned in a 28:56.66 and Prestrud ran a 29:07.86.

Junior Sarah Bauer completed the squad’s run taking 42nd in 38:25.41.

Colfax senior Molly Heidorn captured her fourth straight conference championship with a run of 19:10.57 to beat Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter by 11 seconds. The four individual titles is a feat no girl and only one other athlete has accomplished in the history of the D-SC meet. Heidorn joins Boyceville’s Josh Hoff (2002-2005) as the conference’s only four-time conference cross country champions.

Heidorn’s efforts also helped Colfax claim the girls’ team title as they edge defending champion Durand by a 45 to 50 score.

On the boys’ side, senior Simon Evenson turned in the best time and top finish of the day for the Bulldogs. Evenson came in 24th with a time of 19:38.09 to lead Boyceville. Sophomore Michael Montgomery and freshman Isaac Williams were the next to finish for the Bulldogs. Montgomery ran a 21:01.72 to take 27th with Williams coming in one spot later for 28th with a 20:13.41. Completing the team scoring were sophomores Aidan Madison and Dominic Anderson with respectively runs of 22:30.40 and 22:51.02 for 36th and 37th place. The final Bulldog runner was freshman Forest Bettendorf who took 41st in 24:08.04. 44 runners competed in the boys’ race.

Elk Mound had four runners in the top nine as it won the boys’ team title with 36 points. Glenwood City senior JJ Williams was the individual champion with a run of 16:13.19 as his Hilltoppers finished second with 44 points.

Boyceville will compete in the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet in Cadott at Whispering Pines Golf Course this Saturday, October 22. Competition will get underway at 11 a.m. with the girls’ race.

Girls’ team scores: Colfax 45, Durand 50, Boyceville 91, Elk Mound 100, Glenwood City 101, Spring Valley 119

Boys’ team scores: Elk Mound 36, Glenwood City 44, Spring Valley 92, Colfax 118, Mondovi 121, Durand 146, Boyceville 150