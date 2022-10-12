BV harriers prepare for D-SC meet, race in Amery and at home

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

With the Dunn-St. Croix Conference’s cross country championships slated for this Thursday at Whitetail Golf Course near Colfax, the Boyceville boys’ and girls’ squads made their final adjustments last week in a pair of meets that capped their regular season schedules.

The Bulldog harriers raced in Amery on Tuesday and then returned home to host a meet at Tiffany Creek Elementary on Saturday.

The conference meet, which kicks off the tournament season, begins at 4 p.m. this Thursday, October 13 and will feature varsity boys’ and girls’ runs as well as the middle school race.

Amery Invitational

Competing in Amery last Tuesday, October 4, the Bulldog girls placed ninth out of 11 teams with a score of 193 while the boys came in 12th out of as many school with a tally of 342.

Senior Haylie Rasmussen was the top finisher for the Boyceville girls taking 15th place with a time of 22:19.2 in a field of 111 runners. Junior Jaden Stevens just missed a top 20 finish when she crossed the time line in 22:45.4 to take 22nd.

Freshman Ashlyn Maska was the third Lady Bulldog harrier to finish the race, placing 48th in a time of 24:43.1. Filling the fourth and fifth slots were junior Sarah Stoveren and senior Rachael Montgomery, respectively. Stoveren ran a 27:31.2 to place 81st while Montgomery came in 96th with a time of 29:42.8. Rounding out the Boyceville squad were sophomore Ashley Prestrud with a run of 33:36.8 for 107th and junior Sara Bauer who took 110th in 36:59.0.

Unity senior Ann Boland won the girls’ race in 20:24.8 while host Amery copped the team title with a 22 points followed by Prescott who finished in second with a score of 90.

Sophomore Michael Montgomery and freshman Isaac Williams finished within a couple of seconds and one place of one another to lead the boys team in Amery. Montgomery was 76th in 21:57.6 and Williams took 77th in 22:02. Sophomore Aidan Madison was the next Bulldog finisher taking 94th in 23:03.5, fellow sophomore Dominic Anderson followed in a time of 24:14.4 to take 105th, freshman Forest Bettendorf crossed the finish in 111th after clocking the 5K course in 25:10.3 and another freshman, Victor Pattermann, completed his run in 26:36.6 for 115th.

There were 123 runners in the boys’ competition which was won by Prescott senior Tyler Loucks in a time of 17:01.8. Grantsburg won the boys’ team title with a score of 40 with Prescott taking second at 44 and Glenwood City was a distant third after scoring 108.

Home Invitational

Normally, Boyceville’s annual cross country invitational is one of the first events of the season but with August’s high temperatures and humidity causing runners issues the past couple of seasons, the Bulldogs decided to move their meet to early October this year.

With just five schools in attendance and under 40 runners in each the boys’ and girls’ races, Boyceville hosted its invitational last Saturday, October 8 at Tiffany Creek Elementary.

The Bulldog girls placed third with 65 points as Jaden Stevens, Ashlyn Maska and Haylie Rasmussen finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. All three cross the finish within 15 seconds of one another. Stevens ran her home course in 22:26.4, Maska was timed in 22:32.5 and Rasmussen crossed in 22:41.2.

Rounding out the team scoring were Ashley Prestrud taking 31st in 20:20.2 and Rachael Montgomery was 32nd less than a second later (30:21.1). Sara Bauer was the final Bulldog to the line taking 35th in 32:44.

Fall Creek senior Jenna Anders won the race in 21:05.8 to lead her team to the girls’ championship with 41 points, Baldwin-Woodville came in second with a 42, followed by the Bulldogs, and Ellsworth with an 80.

Ellsworth won the boys’ competition behind the first-place finish of senior Alex Pazdernik who won the race in 16:22.1. Fall Creek was second with a 53, Spring Valley scored a 60 to take third, Baldwin-Woodville was a close fourth with 63 and the Boyceville boys tallied a 109 to finish fifth.

The Bulldogs boys also had six runners compete in the home event with senior Simon Evenson taking 11th in 19:57.6 to lead the way. Michael Montgomery came in 18th following a run of 20:40.2, Isaac Williams was 23rd in 21:13.4, taking 26th was Aidan Madison in a time of 22:06.1, Dominic Anderson came to the line in 33rd place with a time of 22:57.8 and Forest Bettendorf was the final Bulldog boy to finish as he took 26th in 24:02.4.