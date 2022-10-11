Vikings vollyeball continues to struggle

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

A busy week on the court didn’t produce any wins for the Vikings volleyball team.

Playing in a triangular, a conference contest and a weekend tournament, Colfax finished winless in all seven of its road matches last week.

Colfax was in Menomonie on Monday, October 3 for a triangular against the host Mustangs and the Blackhawks from Bloomer. The Vikings lost both contests, two sets to none.

Three days later, the Vikings took to the road again for a Dunn-St. Croix match in Elmwood where they faced Elmwood/Plum City. The Wolves came into the contest without a conference loss and remained that way as they took a tight, five-set victory over Colfax. The loss was the Vikings third consecutive setback in conference play and dropped them to just 2-3.

Colfax, 7-17 overall, concluded the week playing in the Altoona Invitational last Saturday, October 8. The Vikings lost all four of its tournament matches in straight sets.

The Vikings will concluded the regular season this week with a pair of Dunn-St. Croix matches. Colfax hosted Glenwood City last evening, Tuesday, October 11, before finishing in Mondovi this Thursday, October 13.

The WIAA Division 3 tournament gets underway next Tuesday, October 18. Colfax will be playing in the upper half bracket of the St. Croix Falls’ sectional. Seedings and pairings will be determined later this week.

Mustang Triangular

Colfax finished empty-handed at the Mustang Triangular with two-set losses to host Menomonie and Bloomer.

Against the Mustang, the Vikings lost 14-25 in the opener and fell 22-25 in a close second set.

Colfax had a tight first set against Bloomer but eventually lost 20-25. In the second set, the Blackhawks took control early and went on two win 25-14.

In the Bloomer match, Colfax finished with just 11 kills, Jada Anderson and Jeanette Hydukovich finished with four apiece, and only three ace serves, one each from Anderson, Hydukovich and RaeAnna Schultz. Defensively, the Vikings tallied 31 digs led by eight from Maci Harvey and five more by Rachael Shipley.

Elmwood/Plum City

Taking on its second unbeaten conference foe in a week’s time, Colfax traveled to Elmwood October 6 to play Elmwood/Plum City in a Dunn-St. Croix volleyball. Entering Thursday’s contest, the Wolves were tied atop the conference standings along with Elk Mound and Spring Valley, all with 4-0 records.

The Wolves stayed unbeaten, along with Spring Valley who swept Elk Mound in three, as they dealt the Vikings a heartbreaking five-set loss.

Most of the games between the pair were close affairs with the Wolves pulling out a pair of 26-24 wins in the first two sets. Colfax rallied for a convincing 25-16 victory in the third set but Elmwood/Plum City claimed the final two sets by a pair of points – 25-23 and 15-13 – to claim the match win.

Colfax finished with 44 kills in the match with Jeanette Hydukovich registering 19 of those and Jada Anderson a dozen. But, the Vikings also committed 23 errors and had a mere five aces serves as McKenna Shipman led with two. The Wolves finished with just seven aces of their own.

On the defensive side, Colfax finished with 99 digs to 86 for Elmwood/Plum City. Maci Harvey led the way for the Vikings with 23, Anderson finished with 18, Shipman had 16 and Hydukovich, who also had a pair of blocks, recorded 14.

Altoona Invitational

Colfax finished its week playing a quartet of matches at the Altoona Invitational on Saturday, October 8.

Unfortunately, the Vikings finished without a win as its dropped all four contests in two sets.

The Vikings lost 17-25 and 23-25 to St. Croix Central, 7-25 and 18-25 to Eau Claire Memorial, to host Altoona by identical scores of 12-25 and finally 9-25 and 22-25 to St. Croix Falls.