Cedar Street in Colfax next in line for reconstruction

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Cedar Street in Colfax between West River Street and Railroad Avenue has been on the village’s street improvement plan for a few years now.

The Colfax Village Board decided to move forward with Cedar Street as the 2023 reconstruction project at a special meeting October 3.

Railroad Avenue had originally been first on the list for a reconstruction project.

The village had applied for a grant from the state Department of Transportation to put toward Railroad Avenue, which would have an estimated cost of $1.1 million for reconstruction.

Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, said she had been waiting for notification about whether Colfax would be receiving a grant for Railroad Avenue.

On the afternoon before the special village board meeting, Niggemann said she received an e-mail that Colfax did not receive a grant for Railroad Avenue.

The e-mail message included the information that the state had received $781 million in requests — and that there was only $25 million available in grant money, she said.

Niggemann said she believed most of the grant money had been awarded to urban areas with high traffic volumes.

There will be another application process in 2024 for a grant that could be used for Railroad Avenue, Niggemann said.

Cedar Street was televised several years ago, and the sanitary sewer is not in very good shape, said Rand Bates, director of public works.

The cost estimate for Cedar Street is $402,000, which includes 450 feet of new street and new curb, new storm sewer to River Street, storm sewer reconstruction, water main reconstruction and sanitary sewer reconstruction.

For $1.1 million, Railroad Avenue from Pine Street to county Highway M would include 3,500 feet of new street and curb, sidewalk reconstruction from Pine Street to Balsam Street on the north side only, new storm sewer at the intersections with a 30-inch main and ditch or infiltration for stormwater for the remainder.

Other streets

With Cedar Street moving into the first position on the list, then Balsam Street moves into second position.

The estimate for Balsam Street from Railroad Avenue to First Avenue is $550,000.

Balsam Street would include 635 feet of new street and curb, new sanitary sewer and water lines, storm sewer reconstruction and assumes 50 percent sidewalk reconstruction.

Third on the list is Oak Street from High Street to state Highway 170 at a cost estimate of $186,000.

Oak Street would include 375 feet of new street and curb and sanitary sewer reconstruction.

Next on the list is High Street from Oak Street to Birch Street at an estimated cost of $535,000.

High Street would include 700 feet of new street and curb, storm sewer reconstruction, water main reconstruction and sanitary sewer reconstruction.

The next street on the list is Amble Street from High Street to state Highway 40 at an estimated cost of $349,000.

Amble Street would include 525 feet of new street and curb, new storm sewer to Highway 40, water main reconstruction and sanitary sewer reconstruction.

Following Amble Street on the list is High Street from the high school parking lot to Highway M at an estimated cost of $1.4 million.

High Street would include 2,400 feet of new street and curb, new storm sewer to Amble Street, water main reconstruction and sanitary sewer reconstruction.

Following High Street on the list is Pine Street from First Avenue to Railroad Avenue at an estimated cost of $732,000.

Pine Street would include 900 feet of new street and curb, sidewalk reconstruction on both sides of the street, storm sewer reconstruction, water main reconstruction and sanitary sewer reconstruction.

The last street on the list is University Avenue at an estimated cost of $59,000.

University Avenue would include 1,300 feet of new curb and gutter on the south side only and would include pavement saw cutting, base course, erosion control, grading and restoration.

Recommendation

The street committee is recommending Cedar Street as the project for 2023, said Carey Davis, village trustee.

Cedar and Balsam Street could both come under Tax Increment District 3, Niggemann said.

Ayres Associates can start the planning for Cedar Street, and at the October 10 village board meeting, a cost estimate for design and survey work will be available, she said.

The money for design and survey work could come out of the streets fund so the village can keep moving forward on street projects, Niggemann said.

The process will be like the process for Riverview Avenue, with design and surveying being completed first, and then all that will remain is bidding out the project next year, Bates said.

Would Oak Street also be able to be included in TID 3? asked Margaret Burcham, village trustee.

Niggemann said she would have to verify which streets exactly could be included in TID 3.

The Colfax Village Board agreed to move forward with Cedar Street as the street project for 2023.