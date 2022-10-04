Viking girls win Colfax Cross Country Invite, boys place fourth

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — For the first time this season, both the Colfax boys and girls had enough cross country runners to post a team score in a competition.

Running in their own invitational held at the Whitetail Golf Course Saturday morning October 1 against every team in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, the Viking girls placed first of five full teams, while the boys were fourth out of six teams. The meet was an opportunity for all of the D-SC teams to run on the same course the conference meet will be held October 13.

The girl’s team defeated three-time defending conference champion Durand by one point with Molly Heidorn claiming second place behind Courtney Stadter of Mondovi. Stadter finished the course in 19:22 while Heidorn came in at 19:31. Kaysen Goodell and Aynsley Olson were in the top five as Goodell was fourth in 21:26 and Olson finished in 21:35. Newcomer Paige Jensen came in at 25:07 for 21st place and Lauren Becker was close behind in 22nd place at 25:45 There were 36 girls in the 5K competition.

“Stadter is good and Molly will have to beat her at the conference meet to be the first girl to win four individual conference titles,” coach Joe Doucette said. “Kaysen and Aynsley were tough as always and Lauren and Paige came through for us. Newcomer Hannah Peterson had a great race going but got sick and didn’t have a time recorded.We finished second as a team the past few years and really want to win the conference title this year,” he added.

61 boys worked their way through the course with Glenwood City runner JJ Williams beating them all with a time of 15:56. The Vikings were led by Ashton Yarrington with a fifth place finish in 18:05 while Charlie Charbonnaeu came in at 19:08 for 15th place. David Lyric claimed 29th place in 20:33 while Theo Hovde, who played almost every play of the varsity football game in Plum City the night before, followed Lyric in 30th place in 20:37. Mark Sonnentag was the fifth runner in for the Vikings in 35th place with a time of 20:48 and Logan Swartz was 42nd in 22:10.

“The boys had by far their best race of the year,” Doucette said. “Our 1-6 ran well. Ashton is one of the most improved kids we have ever had but everyone was good behind him. We want to be our best for the conference and sectional meets coming up,” he concluded.

Colfax has one race remaining prior to the conference meet and that is the Old Abe Invitational this Saturday, October 8 at South Middle School in Eau Claire.