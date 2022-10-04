Kongshaug advances to sectional golf meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HAMMOND — And then there was just one.

Freshman standout Belle Kongshaug was the only Colfax-Elk Mound golfer to advance to this past Monday’s WIAA Division 2 girls’ Golf sectional which was held at Hidden Greens North in Solon Springs.

Kongshaug shot a 77 to finish in third place and grab the top individual qualifying spot in last Wednesday’s 18-hole WIAA Division 2 regional tournament hosted by Baldwin-Woodville at the Pheasant Hills Golf Course near Hammond.

The meet was dominated by the Middle Border conference whose teams earned all four sectional qualifying spots. Two-time defending MBC champion Prescott won the tournament with a score of 330, 38 strokes ahead of runner-up Altoona/Regis. Somerset (412) and St. Croix Central (414) took the two remaining sectional team berths.

Somerset junior Ava Pesha won medalist honors after carding a two-over 74 at Pheasant Hills. Ava Salay, a Prescott senior, was the runner-up with a 75.

As a team, Colfax-Elk Mound scored a 427 to finish seventh out of the nine complete teams that competed in Hammond September 28.

Kongshaug shot a 37 on the front nine and finished with a 40 on the back nine.

If Kongshaug can finish among the top three individual golfers not associated with a competing team in Solon Springs, she will qualify for the state championships which will be held next Monday and Tuesday, October 10 and 11 at University Ridge in Madison.

Finishing second for C-EM was junior Selena Clickner following a score of 110 that included a 51 on the first nine followed by a 59. Fellow junior Josie Seehaver shot a 56 on the opening nine and then a 62 to finish with a 118. Freshman Gabi Amble signed off on a 122 (with a pair of 61s) and LeeDa Yang tallied to a 57 and 66 for an 18-hole tally of 123.

Seniors Emerson Felmlee of Stanley-Boyd and Natalee Bjornstad of Osceola along with freshman Lexi Marks of Ellsworth were the other three individual sectional qualifiers. Felmlee and Bjornstad both shot 98s while Marks finished with a 99.

Team Scores: 1. Prescott 220, 2. Altoona/Regis 368, 3. Somerset 412, 4. St. Croix Central 414, 5,. Ellsworth 417, 6. Osceola 419, 7. Colfax-Elk Mound 427, 8. Osseo-Fairchild 428, 9. Stanley-Boyd 430.