Boyceville volleyball swept by Elk Mound, E/PC

The Boyceville volleyball team went up against a pair of conference unbeatens last week, and despite some of its best play of the season, lost both matches in straight sets.

Hosting Elk Mound last Tuesday, September 27, Boyceville played well especially in the first two games but did not have enough to finish off the Mounders who won 3-0 to remain perfect in Dunn-St. Croix play.

Two days later, Boyceville made the road trip to Plum City where it took on Elmwood/Plum City. The Wolves kept pace with fellow unbeatens Elk Mound and Spring Valley as they dispatched the Bulldogs in three sets.

Boyceville hosted Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran Tuesday (last night) in a non-conference match. On Thursday, the Bulldogs will take the short trip west on State Highway 170 to tangle with rival Glenwood City, who are also winless in conference play. Next Tuesday, October 11, Mondovi will be in the Dog House.

Elk Mound

Although Elk Mound earned the three-set sweep when it visited Boyceville September 27, the match was much closer than the outcome might indicate.

The Bulldogs gave the Mounders all they could handle and them some as they forced extra play in the first two sets.

Boyceville led throughout much of the opening game only to see Elk Mound rally to win 26-24.

The second set played out much the same with the Mounders finally prevailing 27-25.

Boyceville could not maintain its energy in the third set and fell 16-25.

Boyceville finished with 19 kills against Elk Mound with Hailey Hanestad securing seven and Zoey Hellendrung five.

Delaney Olson had 11 of the team’s 16 assists while Cambrie Reisimer had two of the Bulldogs’ four service aces.

Of the squad’s 35 defensive digs, Jacey Guy led with eight, Olson had seven and Reisimer four.

Elmwood/Plum City

Whether it was the longer trip to Plum City, the play of the Wolves or a combination of both, Boyceville was never able to find its footing when it faced Elmwood/Plum City Thursday, September 29.

The Wolves won in three – 25-16, 25-7, and 25-12.

The Bulldogs finished with just four kills, four assists and a trio of ace service as they committed 22 errors. They did come away with 32 digs led by senior Hailey Hanestad who was responsible for 11 of those with another seven credited to Olivia Ponath.