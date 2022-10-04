Boyceville girls finish third at Colfax Invite

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

COLFAX — The Dunn-St. Croix schools availed themselves of an opportunity to run at Whitetail Golf Course, the site of this year’s conference championships which are slated for October 13, when Colfax hosted an invitational Saturday morning, October 1.

Taking advantage of the cool morning air and some sunshine, Boyceville’s girls ran to a third-place showing out of five teams with 77 points. The boys finished last among the six schools that fielded complete teams after scoring 140.

Senior Haylie Rasmussen scored a top ten finish in the meet, running a 21:42.23 to take sixth in a field of 36 girl runners.

The other four competitors for the Lady Bulldogs finished between 30th and 36th place. Sarah Stoveren came in 30th with a 28:02,32, Rachael Montgomery was 33rd in 31:435.25 and Ashley Prestrud and Sara Bauer placed 35th and 36th, respectively, with times of 32:54.54 and 33:11.43.

Colfax, who fielded a complete team for the first time this season, won the girls’ team title besting three-time defending D-SC champion Durand by a single point – 43 to 44. Mondovi’s Courtney Stadter was the individual winner with a time of 19:22.20.

Senior Simon Evenson was the top finisher for the Boyceville boys as he took 23rd in a time of 19:53.02. Michael

Montgomery was the Bulldog boys’ second-place runner as he placed 26th in 20:23.44. Isaac Williams was Boyceville’s third runner to the finish line with a time of 20:41.95. Finishing in consecutive order were Dominic Anderson (48th, 22:39.19), Aidan Madison (49th, 22:46.73) and Victor Pattermann (50th, 23:04.1).Forest Bettendorf was the final runner to finish as he took 57th in 24:32.53.

Glenwood City senior JJ Williams was the top finisher among the boys’ 61 competitors. Williams ran a 15:56.91 to lead the Hilltoppers to the team win as Glenwood City topped Elk Mound 38 to 45.

The Bulldogs ran in the Amery Invitational yesterday (October 4) and will host their own invitational at Tiffany Creek Elementary this Saturday, October 8.