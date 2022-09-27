Off The Publisher’s Desk 9-28-2022

Who is your master?

The other night I was watching a movie on TV featuring college students in a university in Europe and in one of movie’s make believe classrooms the statement was made. “Of all the animals on earth, only humans need a master to live.”

That put my mind into gear and I thought, who is my master? Surely the first thing that came to mind was God is my Master.

But, that thought was quickly overshadowed by the question, what are our elected officials? I know that they should be our servants. But, they are the ones that dictate how we live and set out the rules that we must abide by.

I know if we are to live near each other and in a peaceful society, there must be rules for us to follow, so that we do not have to live in fear.

But, how come it appears that our elected officials, especially those who have gained a seat on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. all end up living the good life and appear by be well off financially. I looked up the net worth of our “Speaker of the House” The Wicked Witch of the West,” Nancy Pelosi and found a listing that her net worth is about $135 million. It further stated that she has an income of a million a month. Her government salary as speaker is $210,000 annually.

I always remember that Bill Clinton said he was broke when he left the White House, but yet he purchased a home worth several million dollars in New York State. The same applied to past Republican presidents and Richard Nixon came up with some $15 million at the time of his death when he died in 1994.

But, then our early presidents, Washington and Jefferson had high net worth’s. Adjusted for inflation, the money they had would be in the hundreds of millions.

So, young people get elected to a national office and “live high on the hog” off the taxpayers.

Changing the subject, we all heard about the 50 immigrants in Massachusetts, and here is a piece that appeared in the Capitol Guardian.

“Martha’s Vineyard declared itself a ‘sanctuary destination’ early in opposition to former President Donald Trump’s administration’s immigration policies, according to a recent reporting by the Public Broadcast System, sanctimoniously expressing their opposition to deporting people who cross our boarders illegally. So what did Barack Obama’s chosen post-presidency home do when faced with fifty illegal’s that the federal Government shipped from the border to Florida and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis then bussed to the elite Massachusetts enclave?

After putting together 50 beds and giving them a good meal, the Massachusetts National Guard arrived and the ‘sanctuary’ proceeded to round up the riff raff and ship them off to a military base for handling. Yep, they deported them from their beautiful city to a more suitable government internment camp.”

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton