It’s the Tribune’s birthday

With this issue the Tribune Press Reporter is celebrating its 133rd birthday and our masthead will now display volume 134. We are the oldest business in Glenwood City having been started by a firm of Hunting and Cone in 1889 in a building on First Street.

The Tribune Press Reporter has not always been called the Tribune Press Reporter and in 1889 the editor was Kora J. Stoddard and the paper was called the Glenwood Gleaner.

In April of 1891 Charles J. Augustin purchased this newspaper and shortly after that he changed the name to the Glenwood Tribune and when the City of Glenwood became Glenwood City the name of the paper was changed to Glenwood City Tribune.

The office was moved to the second block of East Oak Street and the newspaper was printed at that spot until it converted to the offset printing method in 1976 where the actual printing is done on a large press in Amery. That building was demolished in 2000 to make room for the new medical clinic and the Tribune Press Reporter found a new home on Misty Court.

Augustin sold and repurchased the Tribune several times over the years and his two sons, Howard and Allen also operated the Tribune in the 1920s. Upon Augustin’s passing in 1938, his wife, Anna, published the Tribune with Ross DeWitt as managing editor. In 1940, Cornelius Lofgren, Augustin’s son-in-law, headed the Tribune until Frank Neu purchased it in 1947. Neu won several state and national awards for his editorials pushing for better fire protection.

In 1952, Ross and Lucille DeWitt purchased the Tribune and operated it until Carlton and Paula DeWitt took over in 1975.

The Glenwood City Tribune name would continue until the DeWitt family purchased the Boyceville Press Reporter in 1984 and changed the name of this newspaper to Tribune Press Reporter and it continues as that today.

The content of this newspaper, as with other weekly newspaper has changed over the years. Fifty or more years ago the news content of the paper was what was called “local items”. The Tribune had several local people writing items about activities that local people did like visiting their neighbors, having Sunday dinner with relatives or visiting out of town friends. Local news columns included Glenwood City Briefs, Downing News, Emerald and South Emerald, Clark’s Crossing, Route One and Route Two News, Connorsville, Wilson, Hersey, and Forest were some of the weekly items that filled the pages of the Tribune, along with wedding and engagement stories, birth announcements and social events.

Today, it’s more hard news, with board meetings, county activities and many more pictures of local people. Fifty years ago one would find only a couple of local pictures printed weekly within the pages of the newspaper.

It is the hope of the management that the Tribune can look forward to another 133 years of servicing the information needs of our local communities.