Colfax spikers blast Bulldogs, finish 3-2 at Cameron Invite

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

In their second Dunn-St. Croix match of the season, the Colfax volleyball team took control early and swept the match against the Boyceville Bulldogs with scores of 25-7, 25-10 and 25-14. The match was held on the Viking’s home court Sept. 20. Colfax is now 2-0 in the conference while Boyceville fell to 0-2.

The Vikings netters then capped the week as they went 3-2 at the Cameron Invitational on Saturday, September 24.

The Vikings will play a pair of pretty tough conference games this week at Spring Valley Tuesday and at home against Elk Mound Thursday. They will then partake in a triangular at Menomonie High School next Monday, October 3.

Boyceville

The Vikings were up 9-3 in the first set when Jeanette Hydukovich stepped up to the service line and rattled off five points including an ace for a 14-3 lead. They continued to add to their lead and with the score at 21-7, Ava Sedivy took her turn serving, and Colfax took the next four points to end the set.

After a Hydukovich cross court slam, Colfax went up 5-3 in set number two and McKenna Shipman went to the service line. A pair of unreturnable serves and three more points earned by her teammates upped the score to 10-3 and the Vikings kept up the pressure by their offense and continued to increase their advantage to 13-5. Points from a tip from Jada Anderson, a couple of Boyceville errors and another Hydukovich slam made it 17-7 and after Maci Harvey put down a kill, Hydukovich slammed down a boomer and it was 23-9. Two more Bulldog errors gave Colfax the set.

The Vikings maintained control in the final set, taking leads of 7-2 and 10-3, and when Anderson scored on a tip at the net and a big kill shot it was 13-5. Anderson tacked on a pair of service aces, Hydukovich added another kill and Harvey smacked her own pair of aces for a 20-7 advantage. The Bulldogs showed a little fight however with the score at match point 24-10, as they picked up four consecutive points, but the match ended with, who else but Hydukovich putting down the final slam.

The Vikings totaled 15 aces led by Hydukovich with five and Shipman with four. The team slammed 22 kills for points with Hydukovich picking up 10, Harvey five and Anderson four while Shipman set her teammates up 18 times. Defensively, the Vikings saved points with 36 digs including seven by Hydukovich and six by Anderson.

Cameron Invitational

In what head coach Kari Sedivy terned a “fun day of volleyball”, Colfax finished 3-2 against some tough competition in the Cameron Volleyball Invitational held Saturday, September 24.

Opening against Dunn-St. Croix rival Boyceville, the Vikings swept the Bulldogs in two sets winning by scores of 25-15 and 25-16.

Next up for Colfax was a strong squad from Prairie Farm. The combatants split the first two sets with the Panthers taking the opener 25-20 while the Vikings stormed back and dominated set number two, 25-12. In a close third set, Prairie Farm prevailed 15-12.

Taking on Big Rivers’ member Rice Lake in the third round, the Vikings fell in straight sets, 17-25 an 19-25, to the Lady Warriors.

But, Colfax rebounded for a 2-1 win over host Cameron in the following round. The Vikings won the opening set 25-21 only to have the Comets flip the script to take set two, 25-20. In another tight rubber game, Colfax came out on top of Cameron with 15-12 victory in the third set.

In its final match of the tournament, Colfax bested Fall Creek 25-9 and 25-19.