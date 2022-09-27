Colfax-Elk Mound lady golfers finish second in CloverCroix conference

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Colfax-Elk Mound girls’ golf team capped its regular and conference seasons with a pair of second-place finishes last week.

In the eighth and final CloverCroix Conference 9-hole mini-meet held at Bloomer Memorial Golf Course last Monday, September 19, the C-EM squad just missed capturing its second conference victory of the season when it finished as the runner-up to Osseo-Fairchild. Just a single stroke separated the top two teams with The Thunder posting a 192 and Colfax-Elk Mound a 193.

Three days later, the five schools – Colfax-Elk Mound, Osseo-Fairchild, Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd and Mondovi – that make up the CloverCroix held their 18-hole conference tournament at the Lake Hallie Golf Course. In the Thursday, September 22 competition, Colfax-Elk Mound once again finished in second place behind Osseo-Fairchild. That finish assured C-EM of the runner-up spot in this year’s final conference standings.

Colfax-Elk Mound freshman phenom Belle Kongshaug was also crowned this year’s individual CloverCroix champion and top golfer following the conclusion of Thursday’s conference tournament. Kongshaug, who claimed her eighth consecutive mini-meet victory in Bloomer Monday, took medalist honors at Lake Hallie September 22 as she edged out Osseo-Fairchild senior Trinity Knudtson by a single stroke – 83 to 84. This win gave Kongshaug a clean sweep of all nine CloverCroix meets this season and the top spot on the all-conference first team. Three teammates also joined Kongshaug on the all-conference lists. Juniors Josie Seehaver and Selena Clickner each earned spots on the second team while freshman Gabi Amble qualified as an honorable mention.

Colfax-Elk Mound will compete in the WIAA Division 2 regional that was held today (Wednesday, September 28) at Pheasant Hills Golf Course in Hammond. The first four teams at Pheasant Hills along with the top four individual golfers, who are not members of a qualifying team, will advance to the sectional meet at Hidden Greens North hosted by Northwestern High School next Monday, October 3.

Bloomer Mini-Meet

Colfax-Elk Mound came oh so close to claiming its second CloverCroix golf win of the season last Monday, September 19 in Bloomer.

The local squad shot a 193 to finish just a stroke behind team champion Osseo-Fairchild. Host Bloomer was third with a 208 and Stanley-Boyd placed fourth with a 210. Mondovi did not field a complete team so therefore it could not receive a team score.

Belle Kongshaug once gain topped the conference field as she finished with a score of 37 in the nine-hole meet held at Bloomer Memorial to win by five strokes over runner-up Eleice Dahl of O-F.

Gabi Amble joined Kongshaug in the top ten as she placed sixth after shooting a 46. Selena Clickner carded a 53, LeeDa Yang finished with a 57 and Josie Seehaver rounded out Colfax-Elk Mound’s varsity scoring with a 59.

Conference Tournament

Belle Kongshaug capped a perfect conference season as she won the end-of-the-year CloverCroix Conference tournament with a score of 83 on the 18-hole Lake Hallie course last Thursday, September 22.

Kongshaug bested runner-up senior Trinity Knudtson of Osseo-Fairchild by one stroke to claim her ninth CloverCroix victor in as many meets this season.

Besides Kongshaug, Colfax-Elk Mound had three other golfers crack the top ten at Lake Hallie. Josie Seehaver finished in eighth place with a 101 while Gabi Amble and Selena Clickner where two strokes back (103) and finished in a tie for ninth. LeeDa Yang, C-EM’s fifth golfer, shot a 114 to place 16th in the field of 22 individual competitors.

The O-F Thunder, who had three golfers among the top six finishers, took the tournament title with a score of 381. That win coupled with victories in seven of this year’s eight mini-meets, earned Osseo-Fairchild the 2022 CloverCroix girls’ golf championship.

Colfax finished second with a 390 and was this year’s conference runner-up. Bloomer came in third at 417 and Stanley-Boyd was fourth after shooting a 429. With only two golfers competing, Mondovi did not earn a team score.