Bulldog volleyball continues to struggle, drops games at Colfax, C-FC, Cameron

Wins remained elusive for Boyceville as it won only one of the eight volleyball matches it competed in last week.

Despite hard work and hustle, visiting Boyceville lost its September 20 Dunn-St. Croix conference contest to host Colfax in straight sets.

The Bulldogs then took a lengthy ride to play in the Cochrane-Fountain City triangular last Thursday, September 22. Boyceville downed Pepin-Alma in a pair of close sets to win its only match of the week. But, the Bulldogs finished the evening losing two straight to the host Pirates.

Boyceville wrapped up a busy week by playing in the Cameron Invitational on Saturday, September 24 where it finished winless in five matches.

The Bulldogs face a pair of conference unbeatens this week. Elk Mound was in the Dog House Tuesday night, September 27. They will then travel to Plum City this Thursday, September 29 to take on the Wolves. As of this writing, both Elk Mound and E-PC are 2-0 in D-SC action. Boyceville then hosts Eau Claire Immanuel in a non-conference contest next Tuesday, October 4.

Colfax

The defending Dunn-St. Croix champion Colfax Vikings welcomed the Boyceville Bulldogs for a conference tilt last Tuesday.

Colfax needed just under an hour to pull out the three-game sweep of Boyceville by scores of 25-7, 25-10 and 25-14.

The Bulldogs finished with just ten kills in the match versus the Vikings with Andrea Jensen, Cambrie Reisimer and Delaney Olson each registered a pair. Olson also had three of Boyceville’s seven assists.

Only three service aces were recorded by the Bulldogs with one each going to Chelsi Holden, Hailey Hanestad and Hannah Dunn.

Defensively, Boyceville tallied 13 digs led by Jacey Guy with four.

C-FC Triangular

Boyceville traveled an hour and a half Thursday, September 22 to play in a volleyball triangular at Cochrane-Fountain City High School (C-FC).

The Bulldogs split their matches, besting the Pepin/Alma Eagles in two sets and then losing in straight sets to the host Pirates of C-FC.

Both of Boyceville’s games against Pepin/Alma were close affairs with the Bulldogs prevailing 25-22 and 25-23. In that match, Boyceville slammed 21 kills led by Holden with seven, five from Reisimer and Hanestad had four. The team finished with eight service aces led by two each from Olson and Guy. Defensively, the Bulldogs saved points with 39 digs in total including a high of nine by Reisimer, seven for Guy and six each by Becca Wyss, Olivia Ponath and Hanestad.

Host Cochrane-Fountain City turned the tables on Boyceville as it sent the Bulldogs down to defeat in straight sets – 25-7 and 25-19. Boyceville’s production dropped off in this match as it registered just ten kills led by Reisimer’s three, had only three service aces including a pair by Ponath and 24 digs with a high of eight by Ponath, six from Reisimer and five by Guy.

Cameron Invitational

Playing against talented, and at times larger schools, Boyceville finished without a win in its five matches at the Cameron Invitational held Saturday, September 24.

After facing Colfax just four days prior, the Bulldogs drew the Vikings to open play in Cameron. Once again, Colfax served up a shut out, blanking Boyceville 2-0 with set wins of 25-15 and 25-16.

The Bulldogs’ offensive and defensive statistics were down across the board against the Vikings. Boyceville had just five kills, four assists (three by Delaney Olson) and a mere two service aces. The Bulldogs also tallied just 14 digs led by Hanestad with four and three apiece from Reisimer and Ponath.

Boyceville’s struggles continued throughout the rest of the tournament.

Prairie Farm (25-15, 25-9), host Cameron (25-20, 25-16), Fall Creek (25-18, 25-14) and Rice Lake (29-27, 25-13) all swept Boyceville in two sets.

Against Prairie Farm, Boyceville had just seven kills, five service aces and 15 digs.

In the Rice Lake match, the Bulldogs finished with 13 kills, a dozen assists, five service aces but tallied 25 digs.