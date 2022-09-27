Bulldog runners compete at Cadott and Durand

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

With the weather finally cooperating, the Bulldog cross country teams ran in a pair of meets last week.

Competing in the Cadott Invitational held Tuesday, September 20 at Whispering Pines Golf Course, the Boyceville girls finished ninth out of a dozen schools while the boys came in 12th out of 13 squads.

A few days later in Durand, the Lady Bulldogs finished fifth among a dozen teams running in the Durand-Arkansaw Invitational held at the Rolling Green Golf Course Thursday, September 22. Meanwhile, the boys from Boyceville placed tenth.

Boyceville harriers are scheduled to compete later this week, Saturday, October 1, in a meet at the Whitetail Golf Course near Colfax. They will then run next Tuesday, October 4 in Amery.

Cadott Invitational

The Lady Bulldogs finished with 188 points at the Cadott Invitational last Tuesday to finish ninth among the 12 schools competing for the team title.

Senior Haylie Rasmussen was the girls’ top finisher taking 14th place after running a time of 23:46.5 on the 5,000 meter course at Whispering Pines Golf Course.

Second to cross the finish for the Lady Bulldogs was junior Jaden Stevens as she placed 32nd in 25:13.6. About a minute later, freshman Ashlyn Maska broke the line in 26:14.1 to finish 49th.

The girls fourth and fifth-place runners were junior Sarah Stoveren and senior Rachel Montgomery. Stoveren completed her run in 28:10.1 to take 65th while Montgomery turned in a time of 31:22.4, good for 88th. Freshman Ashley Prestrud was Boyceville’s sixth and final finisher taking 103rd in 40:26.9.

Durand won the girls’ team title with 87 points, Fall Creek took second with 96 points and host Cadott was third with 109 points. Crickets’ senior Jenna Anders finished first among the 104 lady competitors with a winning time of 20:24.8.

Simon Evenson was the top finisher for the Boyceville boys. The senior ran the course at Whispering Pines in 21:22.7 to place 45th. Following Evenson were sophomore Michael Montgomery, who placed 78th in 23:01.5, and freshman Isaac Williams, who took 85th with a time of 23:23.0.

Sophomores Aidan Madison and Dominic Anderson were the Bulldogs fourth and fifth finishers. Madison ran a 24:19.5 which was good for 104th and Anderson copped 122nd in a time of 26:51.5. Completing the varsity team was freshman Victor Pattermann who ran a 29:09.4 to finish 130th.

As a team, the Bulldog boys scored 320 points and finished 12th out of 13 teams. Cadott senior Peter Wier ran a 17:35.6 to finish first among the 143 boys that raced.

The middle school girls placed second with 69 points with eighth grader Ellie Engeman taking third and seventh grader Brooklyn Talmage coming in fourth. The boys’ middle school squad was fourth behind a sixth-place finish by sixth grader Clayton Score.

Durand Invitational

Senior Haylie Rasmussen ran a 21:50.8 in the September 22 Durand Invitational to finish in tenth place.

Junior Jaden Stevens cracked the top 20 in a field of 95 runners as she placed 16th in 22:12.8.

The Lady Bulldogs’ third through fifth place finishers were Ashlyn Maska, Sarah Stoveren and Rachel Montgomery. Maska was 26th in 23:10.8 followed by Stoveren in 48th place after turning in a time of 25:27.0 and Montgomery finished in a time of 30:25.3 to place 87th. Ashley Prestrud rounded out the team taking 90th place with a time of 32:16.3.

The girls finished fifth with 163 points while Kickapoo/La Farge edged St. Croix Central by a single points – 50 to 51 – to finish first among the 11 schools competing. Altoona sophomore Greta Peters ran a 20:04.8 to claim the girls’ individual championship.

On the boys’ side, Boyceville finished tenth out of a dozen teams with a score of 263. Senior Ian Hazen ran a 16:59.4 to win the race and led fellow Dunn-St. Croix member Elk Mound to a first-place finish with 51 points. Altoona came in second with 57 and St. Croix Central scored 63 to place third.

Simon Evenson was once again the Boyceville boys top finisher with a 39th-place showing in 20:02.9. Michael Montgomery placed 60th in 21:22.6, Isaac Williams ran a 21:35.4 to take 66th, Aidan Madison was 78th in 22:32.3, Dominic Anderson was timed in 23:56.4 and finished 94th, Victor Pattermann crossed the finish in 99th place following a run of 24:18.9 and Forest Bettendorf came in at 103rd after posting a time of 24:40.9.

Boyceville’s middle school girls placed first. While the boys finished fourth.