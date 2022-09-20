Swenby completes basic training

PVT Owen Swenby, 18, of Downing, WI graduated United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Core Recruit Depo San Diego on September 9th, 2022.

PVT Swenby successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD San Diego. While in recruit training PVT Swenby was named top shooter in his Platoon. Following 10 days home he will report to Camp Pendleton for 1 month Military Combat Training. Upon completion PVT Swenby will attend Military Occupational Specialty school at Fort Lee Virginia where he will be studying in 1391 Bulk Fuel Specialist.

PVT Swenby is a Glenwood City class of 2022 graduate and is the son of Nick and Sheila Swenby.