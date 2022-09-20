Bulldog cross country competes in Rice Lake

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

RICE LAKE — The Boyceville cross country teams competed in the Rice Lake Invitational September 13.

With 26 schools taking part in the girls’ race and 27 for the boys including several from the division one and two levels, the meet was split into large and small-school divisions.

The Lady Bulldogs finished second out of nine teams in the small-school division with 102 points while the boys placed last among 12 teams in the boys’ competition after scoring 304 points. Overall, Boyceville’s girls took 17th while the boys were 27th.

Senior Haylie Rasmussen led the girls charge as she took seventh in the small division and 45th overall after running a 22:47.85 on the 5,000 meter course. Junior Jaden Stevens came in 8th among the small-school competitors and was 52nd overall in a time of 23:06.65. Freshman Ashlynn Maska was Boyceville’s third girl to finish taking 18th and 109th in 24:59.57 and was followed by junior Sarah Stoveren in 25th and 128th overall with a time of 26:09.29, senior Rachel Montgomery placed 44th among small-school runners and 171st overall with a time of 32:09.61, sophomore Ashley Prestrud ran a 34:25.0 to finish 49th and 189th among all competitors and junior Sara Bauer crossed the finish 51st among the small-school competition and 182nd over after a run of 36:49.27.

Webster won the small school girls’ crown with 86 points while Osceola came in first among the large schools with a score of 70. Out of 184 runners, Colfax senior Molly Heidorn was the girls’ individual champion with a run of 19:41.66.

On the boys’ side, senior Simon Evenson was Boyceville’s top finisher as he took 34th among the small-school runners and 110th overall with a time of 19:59.91. Sophomore Michael Montgomery was the Bulldogs second runner to finish taking 61st and 162nd overall with a time of 22:52.24. Next was freshman Issac Williams who ran a 22:56.58 to place 63rd among small-school competitors and 164th overall. Sophomore Aiden Madison finished 72nd and 184th after running a 24:46.76.

Rounding out the varsity squad for the Boyceville boys were freshmen Victor Pattermann and Forest Bettendorf and sophomore Dominic Anderson. Pattermann took 74th among small-school competitors and 188th overall with a 26:06.68, Bettendorf copped 77th and 192nd overall in a time of 27:18.19 and Anderson finished 78th and 193rd among all runners with a time of 30:42.40.

Hudson claimed the large-school team championship with a score of 73, three points less than runner-up Bloomer while Chippewa Falls beat Glenwood City and Grantsburg by four points for the small-school title. Hilltopper senior JJ Williams finished first atop a field of 198 runners with a time of 16:33.96.

The Boyceville girls’ middle school team finished fourth and the boys team was 12th.

Boyceville will compete in a pair of meets this week. The Bulldogs ran at Whispering Pines near Cadott yesterday (September 20) and will run on the Rolling Greens course in Durand this Thursday, September 22.