Boyceville netters drop D-SC opener to Spring Valley

BOYCEVILLE — It was not the start Boyceville wanted as it opened the Dunn-St. Croix volleyball schedule at home last Thursday against Spring Valley.

A much-improved Cardinals’ squad dominated the Bulldogs in the September 15 contest, sweeping the match in three straight sets.

Boyceville struggled throughout as it lost 16-25, 10-25 and 18-25 in a match that lasted less than an hour.

Statistically, Boyceville finished with 21 kills, 16 assists and 27 digs but had just two service aces and committed 19 receiving errors along with five service errors.

Freshman Zoey Hellendrung topped the kill chart with half a dozen while seniors Cambrie Reisimer and Hailey Hanestad contributed four each and freshman Chelsi Holden added three.

Sophomore setter Delaney Olson registered 11 of the Bulldogs’ 16 assists in the three-set match.

Reisimer and Hellendrung each had a service ace.

Hanestad came up with ten of the Bulldogs’ 27 digs. Reisimer, Holden and Olson added four apiece.

Senior Andrea Jensen and Holden each finished with a block.

The Bulldogs have a busy week in front of them as they will play three times in five days all on the road. Boyceville was in Colfax last night for a conference contest. The Bulldogs will then make a long trek to Cochrane-Fountain City for a triangular on Thursday and finish out the week competing in the Cameron Invitational on Saturday. Boyceville will then resume conference play next Tuesday, September 27 when it hosts Elk Mound.