Vikings drop third straight football game with loss to Boyceville Bulldogs

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — The Colfax football team ran into a buzzsaw when they hosted the Boyceville Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action Friday, September 9.

Boyceville was coming off a disheartening loss to conference leading Spring Valley the week before and made sure they stayed in the title chase with a 35-7 win over the Vikings. It was the third consecutive loss for the Vikings after winning their first game, they are now 1-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Boyceville took the opening kickoff to their own 46 and proceeded to move downfield by virtue of their ground game as Bash Nielson did most of the work. He put the ball in the endzone from five yards out and the extra point kick made it 6-0 with 5:57 to go in the quarter.

After Theo Hovde returned the kickoff to the Viking 30 yard line, Colfax ran seven times with six rushes by Asher Pecha and a first down. But, they were forced to punt and the Bulldogs took advantage and moved the ball from their own 33 to the end zone on a 31 yard screen pass from Nick Olson to Braden Roemhild. The kick was successful this time and just 12 seconds into the second quarter it was 13-0.

Boyceville caught the Vikings off guard by recovering an onside kick and took over at their own 42 yard line. Hovde broke up a long pass attempt near the end zone on first down, and after the Bulldogs were called three times for false start penalties, the Viking defense appeared to be on top of things. Pecha tackled the Bulldog quarterback for no gain but two plays later, Mason Bowell punched it in from a yard out, and another kick made it 20-0 for the Bulldogs.

Pecha took the ensuing kickoff to the Viking 39 and ran for six yards on first down, and Kade Anderson picked up a first down on his own six yard run. Drew Buchner rushed three times, picking up another first down at the Bulldog 34 and quarterback Brian Tuschl added eight yards on his own run.

Pecha moved the ball for another first down and it looked like the Viking offense was finally clicking. With 30 seconds left in the half, Tuschl connected with Pecha for a 14 yard gain and the Colfax fans cheered when Pecha raced around the sideline in what looked like a touchdown.

But, those penalties that have plagued the Vikings all season made their appearance and the play was called back for holding. Colfax tried a trick play with Theo Hovde passing to Tuschl but the ball fell on the ground and the half ended.

After Buchner took the second half kickoff to the Viking 37, Anderson ran for a first down but the offense fizzled after that. A delay of game penalty was called leading to a fourth and 14, and a bad snap to the punter resulted in a short punt.

After taking over at the Viking 39, Bulldog quarterback Nick Olson lofted a pass to his receiver who had three Viking defenders around him. The completion went for 21 yards to the Colfax 18. But, Pecha made the first of two huge defensive plays for Colfax as he picked up a fumble by Olson and raced down the sideline all the way to the Bulldog 24 yard line. However, four plays resulted in negative yards and after an incomplete pass, Boyceville took over on downs yet again.

After a holding call on Boyceville, Colfax linebacker Dylyn Hiitola was in the right place at the right time and came up with an interception. Taking over at the Bulldog 22, Hovde gained nine yards, then Pecha took over, rushing four times and found the endzone from four yards out. Buchner kicked the extra point and it was 20-7 with 1:44 left in the third quarter.

Whatever hope the Vikings had of completing a comeback was short lived as Braden Roemhild took a second down handoff and zipped 62 yards down the right sideline for another Boyceville score. The kick made it 26-7 as the quarter ended.

Colfax punted the ball again on their next possession and after the defense shut down the Bulldogs and forced them to punt, the ball rolled to the Viking’s two yard line. They avoided a safety once but there was no stopping Boyceville as they stuffed Hovde in the end zone for two points and a 28-7 advantage.

Colfax had to kick the ball away again and the Bulldogs moved from the Colfax 37 to the end zone on two running plays by Bowell, the second one from 19 yards out. The kick finished off the scoring for both teams with 6:48 left in the contest.

The Vikings punted the ball away once more and with four minutes left, Boyceville elected to play several of their backups while the Colfax coach kept all his starters in and the game ended with Boyceville running out the clock.

Pecha led the Viking rushing attack with 66 yards and Tuschl completed two of three passes. Leading tacklers were Matthew Dachel, Nick Jensen, and Anderson, all with three while Buchner, Eli Ralph, Hiitola, and Hovde were all credited with two apiece.

Things won’t get any easier for the Vikings when they travel to Spring Valley this Friday night. The Cardinals are undefeated in conference play at this time.