Viking netters drop contest to Somerset

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

COLFAX — In their only match of the week, the Colfax volleyball team lost 3-1 in a non-conference home match against the Somerset Spartans Tuesday, September 6.

The first set was knotted at 12-12 but the Spartans took advantage of four Colfax errors and slammed a kill shot to go up 17-12. The Vikings pulled to within three points twice, down 19-16 and 20-17 and after back to back tip shots at the net, they tied things up at 23-23. But an error on their part on a kill attempt and a big smack from the Spartan player gave Somerset a 25-23 win.

Set number two was knotted at 3-3 before Jeanette Hydukovich stepped up to the service line and rattled off seven straight points which included a trio of aces for a 10-3 Colfax advantage. A couple of aces by Ava Sedivy along with a tip shot and ace serve from Maci Harvey upped the Colfax advantage to 15-7. The Vikings allowed the Spartans to stay in the game however, as Colfax clung to a two point lead at 20-18. But five consecutive points which included a kill from Raeanna Schultz and another by Jada Anderson with Harvey serving gave them the set at 25-18.

The Spartans took control of the third set early on, jumping out to a 13-3 lead and the Vikings just couldn’t recover. They got as close as eight points, down 16-8 but dropped the set 25-12.

Colfax held early leads in the fourth set at 2-0 and 6-3 after a combined block by McKenna Shipman and Schultz, but the Spartans made a run to take the lead at 12-7. Hydukovich scored on a tip and Shipman smacked an ace serve to bring Colfax closer, down 13-12, but after being down 20-17, the Spartans rattled off four points to get to match point at 24-17. Colfax picked up a point but it wasn’t enough as they lost 25-18 on a huge Spartan slam.

Anderson led the Vikings in kills with seven while Harvey slammed six and Hydukovich three. Anderson was also the team leader in digs with 14, Hydukovich picked up ten, Harvey nine, Shipman seven and Sedivy and Aubrey Rihn both finished with four. Shipman set her teammates up 17 times, while Hydukovich smacked five ace serves.

“Somerset has a great team and a tough outside hitter,” coach Kari Sedivy said. “It was a fun match to watch with a lot of good plays back and forth,” she added.

Colfax begins the defense of their Dunn-St. Croix Conference title when they travel to Durand this Thursday night.