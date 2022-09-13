Several reports aired at Village Board

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

At it’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, September 12th the Village board heard several reports and the first was from Airport Manager, Joel Timblin who updated the board on the construction project at the airport that is nearing completion.

He presented the board with current cost figures that indicated a total construction cost of $1,771,694. He told the members of the Village Board that village’s share is $71,918. “That’s some $12,000 under what was estimated for the village,” Timblin said.

Timblin also reported about the annual fly in as part of the Cucumber Festival, he noted that the number of breakfast served dropped from 430 served last year, to 350 this year.

Village President Lukas Montgomery praised Timblin and Village Public Works Head Don Rose for their work at the airport.

The board heard from Ambulance Director Wayne Dow about the proposed downgrade of the local ambulance from Advance EMT to Basic EMT. Dow told the board that all the municipalities in the district needed to approve the downgrade according to the state. Montgomery noted that he voted no at the ambulance district meeting because he did not have all the information. The board approved the downgrade with Montgomery saying “It will allow for more transports.”

Montgomery reviewed the audit report that indicated a fund balance carried over from last year at $389,173, but he noted that $53,000 of that was assigned to the Recycling Unit and another $17,000 for the library.

The board set the annual wage meeting for September 26 at 5 p.m.

In the public comments part of the meeting the board herd from Trudie Chernak telling the board, “That nothing has changes in regards to the Demo Cars.” She continued; “Now we have people working on Demo Cars in the trailer park,” and she stated, “that a four-year-old got run over by a golf cart.”

The board agreed to allow the closing of Main Street for the Memories Concert on October 2nd. They also will send a letter approving the encroachment of a garage on Village Property at 1224 Main Street.