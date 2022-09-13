Lady golfers finish second at own invite, win first CloverCroix meet

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

COLFAX — There is no place like home, just ask the Colfax/Elk Mound girls’ golf team.

Playing on its home course at Whitetail last Tuesday, the squad enjoyed its best outing of the season as it finished as the runner-up in its own Northwest Wisconsin Golf Classic that featured 12 complete teams and claimed its first CloverCroix Conference victory – all on the same day!

Led by freshman Belle Kongshaug, who topped the charts in both meets, Colfax Elk Mound took second place in its inaugural Northwest Wisconsin Golf Classic with an 18-hole tally of 400. Altoona-Regis came in first with a score of 382. Rounding out the top five finishes were Osseo-Fairchild (411), St. Croix Central (413) and Ellsworth (419).

Kongshaug continued to stack up individual victories as she shot a 77 to claim the top spot in the 18-hole Northwest Wisconsin Classic by a whopping nine strokes over runner-up Elli Anderson (86) of Altoona-Regis.

Teammate Selena Clickner finished just outside the top ten with an 11th-place showing after hitting a 97 in the tournament.

Also competing for the Colfax/Elk Mound team were Jose Seehaver (110), Gabi Amble (116) and LeeDa Yang (120).

C/EM head coach Ryan Krall said that a decision was made to count the back nine holes of Tuesday’s Northwest Wisconsin Golf Classic as the CloverCroix Conference’s fourth mini-meet of the season as all five schools were already in attendance thus saving everyone from making a return trip to Whitetail later in the season.

In that CloverCroix meet, Colfax/Elk Mound finished atop the leaderboard for the first time this year with a score of 200. Osseo-Fairchild placed second with a 201 followed by Bloomer at 220 and Stanley-Boyd shot a 221. Mondovi did not have a complete team so it did not receive a team score.

Belle Kongshaug captured her fourth straight, first-place showing in a CloverCroix meet thanks to her score of 42.

Selena Clickner finished in a second-place tie with Bloomer’s Kaitlyn Bohl with each shooting a 46 on that back nine.

Rounding out the scoring for the locals were Josie Seehaver with a 52 while Gabi Ambler and LeeDa Yang each carded a 60.

The girls also competed in a multi-school event hosted by Northwestern High School on Thursday, September 8 but no results were posted online or submitted to the Messenger.

Colfax/Elk Mound will close out the final nine days of the regular season with a five CloverCroix matches including the conference tournament. Osseo and Mondovi hosted back-to-back conference meets on this past Monday and Tuesday, respective, with play moving to Cadott this Thursday, September 15. Bloomer will host next Monday, September 19 with the 18-hole CloverCroix Conference tournament slated for the following day, Tuesday, September 20, at Lake Hallie Golf Course.