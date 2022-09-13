Colfax runners compete at Somerset Invitational

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Four girls and four boys raced their way around the Somerset cross country course for the Colfax Vikings September 8.

In a field of 86 individuals, Ashton Yarrington paced the Viking boys with a 13th place in a time of 19:32 and was followed by Charlie Charbonnaeu at 20:58. Teammate Mark Sonnentag came in at 23:12 for 48th place and newcomer David Lyrek placed 64th with a time of 25:19. Alex Pazdernik of Ellsworth won the race in 17:21.

Molly Heidorn was the runner up in the girls divisions coming in at 20:42. 22 seconds behind Greta Peters of Altoona. Aynsley Olson was the next Viking in for 13th place at 22:55, followed by Kaysen Goodell in 15th at 23:20 and Lauren Becker in 69th at 28:26. There were 93 competitors in the contest.

“This was definitely a meet where we were working through the meet,” coach Joe Doucette said. “We had some tough workouts coming into the meet. We are really excited about freshman Charlie Charbonnaeu who works hard and has a ton of potential. Our top three girls are very good and are working hard,also. We have a great schedule and will keep improving,” he added.

Colfax ran in Rice Lake yesterday and will compete this Friday at Rivers Edge Golf Course in Marshfield. They will also compete at Cadott’s Whipsering Pine Golf Course next Tuesday, September 20.