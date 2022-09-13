Bulldog volleyball drops trio of matches

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Looking to build some momentum as it heads into conference play, which gets underway this Thursday, the Boyceville volleyball team instead came up empty handed in a trio of non-conference matches this past week.

Following the Labor Day break, the Bulldogs trekked to Cumberland September 6 for a triangular with the host Beavers and a tough team of Tigers from Webster High. Despite a good effort, Boyceville lost both matches.

Two days later Boyceville returned home only to lose in straight sets to the Amery Warriors.

The Bulldogs host Spring Valley this Thursday, September 15 in the Dunn-St. Croix volleyball opener for both squads. They will then travel to Colfax next Tuesday, September 20.

Cumberland Triangular

In its open match of last Tuesday’s Cumberland Triangular, the Bulldogs faced the host Beavers.

The two squads split the first two sets by identical scores of 26-24 with Boyceville taking the opening game win and Cumberland coming out on top in the second.

The third and deciding game was also tight with the Beavers prevailing 15-11 to earn the match victory.

Boyceville had 25 kills in that match with Zoey Hellendrung registering nine, Chelsi Holden had six, Hailey Hanestad four and Cora Leslie three. The Bulldogs, however, committed 18 attack errors.

Delaney Olson and Hailey Hanestad each had two ace serves.

Defensively, Boyceville came up with 40 digs in the match as Jacey Guy led the way with 13, Hanestad finished with a dozen and Holden, who also added a block in the contest, had nine.

In its final match in Cumberland, Boyceville was outmatched by Webster. The Tigers won both sets by scores of 25-12 and 25-14.

The statistics also bore out the Tigers dominance in that match as the Bulldogs tallied just seven kills compared to 15 errors and did not have a single ace.

Hanestad tallied four digs to lead the Bulldogs who finished with just 13.

Amery

Hopes of a home victory against Amery last Thursday, September 8 quickly faded when the Warriors took early control of the hour-long match and went on to put down the Dogs in three straight sets.

Amery triumphed 25-12 in the opening set. Although Boyceville played better in the second set, they still came up short, losing 25-19. The Warriors went on to claim victory with a 25-13 win in set number three.

Boyceville tallied a dozen kills in the Amery contest with Hanestad and Leslie registering four apiece. Olson finished with nine of the team’s 10 assists. Guy recorded 14 of the Bulldogs’ 46 digs to lead the way while Olson finished with nine, Hanestad six and Hannah Dunn added four.

Holden and Leslie each had a block for the Bulldogs.