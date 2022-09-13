Bulldog harriers run in Somerset, Fall Creek

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

SOMERSET — After an eight-day layoff that included the Labor Day holiday, Boyceville’s cross country teams returned to competition with races in Somerset on Thursday, September 8 and Fall Creek on Saturday, September 10.

The Bulldogs were in Rice Lake yesterday and then go to Osceola this Saturday, September 17. From there, they go to Whispering Pines Golf Course near Cadott next Tuesday, September 20.

Somerset

The Lady Bulldogs finished seventh out of eight teams while the boys’ team came in eighth at the Somerset Invitational September 8.

Leading the girls, who tallied 171 points, was Jaden Stevens. The junior completed the 5,000 meter run in 24:47.7 to place 28th. Freshman Ashlyn Maska and senior Haylie Rasmussen finished just a few seconds after Stevens. Maska placed 29th in 24:50.4 while Rasmussen ran a 24:57.6 to take 30th.

Rounding out the scoring for the Boyceville girls were junior Sarah Stoveren (67th, 28:07.2) and senior Rachel Montgomery (88th, 34:23.4). Also completing the race were sophomore Ashley Prestrud (91st, 37:40.3) and junior Sarah Bauer (92nd, 37:42.9).

Amery scored 29 points to win the girls’ team title while Altoona sophomore Greta Peters had the top individual time of 20:22.0.

Senior Simon Evenson was once again the top finisher for the Boyceville boys. He ran a 20:54.6 to place 27th. Sophomore Michael Montgomery was the second Bulldog to cross the finish taking 44th place with a time of 23:03.5. Freshman Isaac Williams and tenth grader Aidan Madison were the next to finish with Williams taking 51st in 23:34.8 and Madison taking 63rd with a time of 25:15.1. Number five runner, sophomore Dominic Anderson, closed out the scoring with a 67th in 25:51.3.

Freshmen Victory Pattermann and Forest Bettendorf completed the squad as they were 77th and 79th, respectively, with times of 28:10.1 and 28:15.8.

The Boyceville boys finished with a score of 189.

The Altoona boys placed first with a score of 47. The individual championship was claimed by Ellsworth senior Alex Pazdernik who finished in 17:21.4.

Fall Creek

On just one day’s rest, the Boyceville cross country teams returned to action Saturday, September 10 when they competed in the Knutson Invite at Fall Creek High School.

The Bulldog girls finished fourth (86) while their male counterparts took fifth (107). There were eight schools that competed but just five were able to field complete squads for the boys’ and girls’ races.

Ashlyn Maska, Haylie Rasmussen and Jaden Steven finished in the top 20 in a field that featured 48 female runners. Maska placed eighth in 23:26.4, Rasmussen was 11th after a run of 23:43.6 and Stevens took 17th after finishing in 24:26.5.

Sarah Stoveren was the fourth Bulldog girl to cross the finish taking 33rd in 27:59.1. Rachel Montgomery finished the Boyceville scoring as she took 44th in 33:17.5.

Ashley Prestrud was 45th in 34:23.7 and Sara Bauer placed 48th with a time of 38:38.1.

Fall Creek senior Jenna Anders took top individual honors following a run of 21:13.1, Tomahawk was the girls’ team champion with 44 points as its first five runners finished in 13th place or better including a pair among the first five.

Simon Evenson had the top boys’ finish for Boyceville taking 14th in 21:04.1. Michael Montgomery was next with a time of 21:38.7 to finish in 27th. Isaac Williams was the third Bulldog finisher taking 29th in 22:51.6 followed by Victor Pattermann in 41st with a 24:49.3, Dominic Anderson (25:08.7) and Aidan Madison (25:10.7) were 44th and 45th, respectively, and Forest Bettendorf (26:45.0) completed the squad taking 52nd in a field of 55 runners.

The Tomahawk boys’ also won the team crown with a score of 28. Eau Claire Immanuel junior Micah Fossum won the boys’ race in 19:08.5.

Both of Boyceville’s middle school teams did quite well in Fall Creek. The girls finished in first with 28 points while the boys were third with a 53.

Four middle school girls cracked the top eight for the Bulldogs. Eighth grader Ellie Engeman was third (14:27.8), seventh grader Brooklyn Talmage took fourth (15:23.8), seventh grader Blake Jeske was sixth (15:27.5), and sixth grader Ainsley Roemhild finished eighth (15:35.6). In addition, eight grader Layla Score copped 19th (18:36.3) and sixth graders Emily Leslie (20:31.7) and Hannah Bensend (20:41.9) finished 30th and 31st, respectively.

Boyceville had ten middle school boys run in the race with sixth grader Clayton Score finishing in the number one slot for the Bulldogs as he placed fifth overall in 13:55.7. Eighth grader Nicholas Keely came in eighth with a time of 14:37.4 followed by sixth graders JB Mittlestadt in 11th with a time of 14:40.0 and Easton Lange with a time of 15:38.0 for 18th. Seventh grader Riley Naughton took 21st (16:18.3), eighth grader Brady Maska was 25th (17:05.2), sixth grader Tristan Engeman came in 30th (17:57.9), seventh grader Walter Schaff took 34th (18:59.7), eighth grader Jace Traxler placed 36th (19:29.5) and sixth grader Christopher Madison came in 41st (22:54.1).