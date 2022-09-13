2022 Rustic Lore Results
Radintz finds RL “Golden Wheel”
Evelyn Radintz, along with her family, unraveled the clues and found the hiding spot of the 2022 Rustic Lore Golden Wheel.
The Radintzs located the “Wheel” Saturday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds.
Raditz will receive a $100 prize for locating this year’s “Golden Wheel”.
Rustic Lore Band Results
The 2022 Rustic Lore Days band results have been released.
Class A
1st – Amery HS 78
2nd – Elk Mound HS 69
Class B
1st – Clear Lake HS 65
2nd – Spring Valley HS 59
Class C
1st – Viking MS 56
2nd – St. Croix Central MS 51
Non-Competitive
Glenwood City HS 75
Glenwood City MS 62
Best Drum Major – Viking Middle School
Best Color Guard – Amery High School
Best Percussion – Amery High School
People’s Choice – Amery High School
Rustic Lore Raffle winners named
The winners of the 2022 Rustic Lore Raffle were drawn following the conclusion of Sunday’s Grand Parade.
Winner of the first-place prize of $500 cash was Philip Mounce; Val Pederstuen had her name drawn out as the second-place recipient of $250 cash; the third-place award of $150 went to John Dettmann and Geoffry Phillips had his name drawn as the fourth-place prize winner of $100 cash.
2022 Rustic Lore Days Car Show results
The following is a list of the people that were presented trophies for the cars, trucks and motorcycles that were displayed at the annual Rustic Lore Car Show on Saturday. There were a total of 90 vehicles registered.
Cars: Tom Jeske, Mike Johnson, Mike Odden, Michelle Odden, John Lowe, Mike Lundin, Wayne Berger, Tom Ripplinger, Scott Anderson, Ed Colburn, Vickie & Jim Treutel, Ned Hahn, John Person, Don Severson, Cliff Tallman, Don Gunness, Dennis Soderberg, Brenda Drinkwine, Tom Hemauer, Jeff Rhône, Buggzy Halberg, Todd Langewfeld, John Staples, Dave Hansen, Scott Gullixson
Motorcycles: Nolan Stodola, Kelly Clark.
Trucks: Debra Colburn, Dale Tessmer, Brayden Wienke.
Grand Marshall Trophy went to Ned Hahn.