2022 Rustic Lore Results

Radintz finds RL “Golden Wheel”

Evelyn Radintz, along with her family, unraveled the clues and found the hiding spot of the 2022 Rustic Lore Golden Wheel.

The Radintzs located the “Wheel” Saturday afternoon at the St. Croix County Fairgrounds.

Raditz will receive a $100 prize for locating this year’s “Golden Wheel”.

Rustic Lore Band Results

The 2022 Rustic Lore Days band results have been released.

Class A

1st – Amery HS 78

2nd – Elk Mound HS 69

Class B

1st – Clear Lake HS 65

2nd – Spring Valley HS 59

Class C

1st – Viking MS 56

2nd – St. Croix Central MS 51

Non-Competitive

Glenwood City HS 75

Glenwood City MS 62

Best Drum Major – Viking Middle School

Best Color Guard – Amery High School

Best Percussion – Amery High School

People’s Choice – Amery High School

Rustic Lore Raffle winners named

The winners of the 2022 Rustic Lore Raffle were drawn following the conclusion of Sunday’s Grand Parade.

Winner of the first-place prize of $500 cash was Philip Mounce; Val Pederstuen had her name drawn out as the second-place recipient of $250 cash; the third-place award of $150 went to John Dettmann and Geoffry Phillips had his name drawn as the fourth-place prize winner of $100 cash.

2022 Rustic Lore Days Car Show results

The following is a list of the people that were presented trophies for the cars, trucks and motorcycles that were displayed at the annual Rustic Lore Car Show on Saturday. There were a total of 90 vehicles registered.

Cars: Tom Jeske, Mike Johnson, Mike Odden, Michelle Odden, John Lowe, Mike Lundin, Wayne Berger, Tom Ripplinger, Scott Anderson, Ed Colburn, Vickie & Jim Treutel, Ned Hahn, John Person, Don Severson, Cliff Tallman, Don Gunness, Dennis Soderberg, Brenda Drinkwine, Tom Hemauer, Jeff Rhône, Buggzy Halberg, Todd Langewfeld, John Staples, Dave Hansen, Scott Gullixson

Motorcycles: Nolan Stodola, Kelly Clark.

Trucks: Debra Colburn, Dale Tessmer, Brayden Wienke.

Grand Marshall Trophy went to Ned Hahn.