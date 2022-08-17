Wausau area man charged with terrorist threats at Boyceville High School sentenced to probation, jail time

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 20-year-old Weston man charged with making terrorist threats in connection with an incident at Boyceville High School has pleaded “no contest,” been found guilty and was sentenced to probation and 120 days in jail.

Alexander J.D. Tillou appeared with his attorney, Richard Louis Yonko, in Dunn County Circuit Court August 5 before Judge Christina M. Mayer for a plea and sentencing hearing.

Tillou was charged with felony counts of bail jumping, making terrorist threats, bomb scares, and intimidation of a victim and threatening force, and one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

As part of a plea agreement, Tillou pleaded “no contest” to felony counts of bail jumping and making terrorist threats, according to online court records.

Judge Mayer accepted Tillou’s plea, found him guilty, and dismissed the felony counts of making terrorist threats, creating a bomb scare and intimidating a victim and a misdemeanor count of possessing THC (marijuana).

The counts that were dismissed were read into the record for sentencing.

Judge Mayer sentenced Tillou to three years of probation on each count, the probation to be concurrent, and also sentenced him to 120 days of conditional jail time with Huber privileges granted.

The 120 days of conditional jail time is listed in on-line court records for each count, but the record does not make it clear whether the 120 days is total jail time or if the jail time for each count is to be concurrent.

Tillou also was ordered to have no contact with any of the victims, to follow the recommendations of his probation agent, and to pay court costs of $538.

If Tillou successfully completes probation, expungement will be granted.

He will receive 102 days of jail credit if his probation is revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, Boyceville High School and Middle School Principal Tyler Moy contacted Boyceville Police Chief Greg Lamkin on April 26 about an in-progress situation of threats made to students and to the school in general.

Police Chief Lamkin met with Moy, a Boyceville teacher and a 14-year-old alleged victim (Victim 1), who said that her friend was dating someone, and that she was going to the prom with her friend (Victim 3) and that Victim 3’s boyfriend wanted to add Victim 1 as a Snapchat friend so he could confirm Victim 3 was going to the prom with another girl and was not cheating on him.

Victim 1 said she saw a comment by the boyfriend that he was 20 years old and that she had told him he could get in trouble for getting nudes of a 15-year-old girl.

The boyfriend, Victim 1 said, had responded by threatening to kill her, the complaint states.

Victim 1 said she had also discovered the alleged suspect had learned where she was by the Snapchat user locator, according to the complaint.

Police Chief Lamkin reviewed screen shots of the messages in which Tillou said, after Victim 1 informed him he could go to jail for having nude photos on his phone of Victim 1’s friend, “I’m a murder u for being a snitch.”

Victim 2 told Police Chief Lamkin that AJ (identified as Alexander Tillou) had called her repeatedly and had also made mention of Victim 3 being raped.

Police Chief Lamkin observed the following: “Tell ur friend I just gave location to many people Boyceville wi at Boyceville wi middle school right. So guess she better watch herself her school might get shot up or bombed who knows. I just gave her snap to the guy an(d) (s)aid have fun … Don’t worry I paid 85$ to see her get harassed more and followed.”

Based on the information, the Boyceville school district placed the school complex on lockdown, and Police Chief Lamkin requested additional units to respond to establish a perimeter outside the school, the complaint states,

The Boyceville police chief contacted Elk Mound Police Chief Chad Weinberger for assistance with the investigation.

Police Chief Weinberger contacted Snapchat, and the company provided user data for the username associated with the threats to the school and that GPS coordinates plotted to an area near Schofield Avenue in Schofield, Wisconsin, according to the complaint.

Police Chief Lamkin contacted Everest Metro PD and asked for their assistance in locating and detaining Tillou and securing any electronic devices he might have.

Police Chief Lamkin executed a search warrant on April 26 at Tillou’s home in Marathon County and placed him in custody, the complaint states.

Judge Mayer set bail for Tillou at $3,000 cash during an initial appearance April 28.

Tillou was in custody at the time of the August 5 plea and sentencing hearing.