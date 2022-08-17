Boyceville football team looks to continue winning ways

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

by Marlys Kruger

Sports Correspondent

BOYCEVILLE — 38 players in grades 9-12 greeted head football coach Michael Roemhild for the start of practice a few weeks ago. 12 of them are returning letter winners who are expected to lead the team to their third consecutive winning season which included qualifying for the WIAA playoffs in each of the past two years.

Nine players graduated from last year’s group that went 5-2 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play and 8-3 overall after a Level 2 loss to former D-SC member Durand. That includes all-conference selections Tyler Dormanen, Jacob Granley, Dawson McRoberts, Isaac Bartz and John Klefstad along with fellow teammates Ira Bialzik, Preston Coombs, Keegan Plemon and Peyton Ponath

Returning for the Bulldogs are senior Bash Nielson, a four-year starter who was named first team all-conference as a running back and second team linebacker, junior Grant Kaiser, a three-year starting lineman who was second team all-conference on the offensive side, junior Caden Wold, a second team all-conference pick as a defensive back while leading the conference in interceptions and junior Braden Roemhild, a three-year starter as a receiver and defensive back.

Other letterwinners expected to help out are junior Nick Olson, a three-year starter who will take over at quarterback for Bialzik, senior Mason Bowell, another three-year starter who will play defense and offense this season and senior Brayan Vasquez, senior Jack Phillips, junior Paul Kurschner, junior Parker Coombs, junior Peter Wheeldon and junior Devin Halama.

“Nielson is the leader of our whole team,” coach Roemhild, who begins his fourth year at the helm for the Bulldogs said.

“Kaiser has really matured physically and mentally and is looking to lead our offensive and defensive lines. Wold will lead our defensive back group and is going to be dangerous as a wide receiver. Braden Roemhild has put in the time in the off season and should be a real threat on offense and is looking forward to flying around on defense. Olson has been waiting for the opportunity to start at quarterback since he was a freshman and Bowell has been working his butt off to be a force on defense and I am excited to see him on offense this year,” he added.

Other players who may have an impact are Wheeldon who has put in a lot of work in the weight room according to Roemhild, and senior Corbin Krenz who missed all of last season with an injury.

Strengths for the team are the overall knowledge of football and speed across the board, but coach Roemhild believes a weakness may be their size, and the offensive line due to the fact they have just one returning starter on the line.

Statistical goals for the team will change for every game they play, according to Roemhild.

“The biggest stat we worry about is when the game is over, did we score more points then the other team?” he said. “These guys have tasted winning for the last two years in a row. None of them will accept going back to our losing ways, and we aren’t going to settle for being good. They want to be great. We have really changed the culture when it comes to Boyceville football around here. Last year’s team really brought excitement to our program, especially after a Level 1 playoff win against Cumberland. We fell short against Durand but proved we belong there. We have big goals and the only way to achieve them is if everyone buys in; coaches, players, managers, parents, teachers, fans and the whole community. We will take it one game at a time, enjoy what we have in front of us and focus on the following week. Go Dogs!,” he concluded.

Assistant coaches include Jamie Olson, Colby Dotseth, Mark Roemhild and Brian Roemhild. Managers are Eli Cassellius, Peyton Mittlestadt, David Maes, JB Mittlestadt and Clayton Score.

Roemhild carries a 17-11 record into the season and expects Spring Valley, the defending conference champions, to be the team to beat, but Glenwood City and Cadott may surprise a lot of people since they are both very physical teams.

2022 Roster

Seniors: Bash Nielson, Mason Bowell, Corbin Krenz, Jack Phillips, Brayan Vasquez, Dawson Standaert, Jacob Wheeler and Brandon Dunn.

Juniors: Braden Roemhild, Nick Olson, Caden Wold, Grant Kaiser, Paul Kurschner, Peter Wheeldon, Devin Halama, Parker Coombs, Treylin Thorson, Zach Kersten and Jake Bialzik.

Sophomores: Nate Jensen, Jack Gruenhagen, Ryker Benitz and JJ Kurschner.

Freshmen: Carson Roemhild, Zach Hellendrung, Landyn Leslie, Peyton Hover, Owen Rydel, Jon Madison, Owen Konsti, Trenton Buckholtz, Owen Duncan, Bradley Maes, Trenton Miller, Karter Hintzman, Alex Obermueller, Jack Kurschner and Bryce Humpal.