Grand champion market goat sells for $28 per pound at DC Fair meat animal auction

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — The grand champion market goat sold at the Dunn County Fair meat animal auction July 30 for $28 per pound, while the reserve champion market goat sold for $14 per pound.

The grand champion market goat was shown by Brett Breidung, the son of Cory and Corinne Breidung.

Brett is a member of the Missouri Valley 4-H Club.

The grand champion goat weighed in at 93 pounds and was purchased by First Choice Farm Supply.

The reserve champion goat was shown by David Smiskey, the son of Dave and Amy Smiskey.

David is a member of the Little Elk Creek 4-H Club.

The reserve champion goat weighed in at 97 pounds and was purchased by Halverson Brothers Plumbing and Heating.

Other goats on the meat animal auction sold from $6.25 per pound to $10 per pound.

All together, 76 goats, lambs, steers and pigs were sold at the auction.

Market lambs sold from $3.75 per pound to $5 per pound.

Lilly Baier, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the daughter of Scott and Katie Baier, sold her 144-pound first market lamb for $5 per pound to Sailers Food Market and Meat Processing.

Seth Baier, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the son of Scott and Katie Baier, sold his 145-pound second market lamb for $4.50 per pound to Synergy Cooperative.

Isabelle Baier, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the daughter of Scott and Katie Baier, sold her 146-pound second market lamb for $4.50 per pound to Jensen Maple Syrup.

Anne Baier, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the daughter of Scott and Katie Baier, sold her 169-pound second market lamb for $4.50 per pound to Eau Galle Cheese.

Sheep had a maximum paid weight of 160 pounds.

Steers

A total of 23 steers were sold at the meat animal auction, with prices ranging from $1.75 per pound to $4 per pound.

Beef had a maximum paid weight of 1,500 pounds, and dairy steers had a maximum paid weight of 1,600 pounds.

Conner Styer, a member of the Willing Workers 4-H Club and the son of Dale and Shannon Styer, sold his heavyweight yearling steer weighing in at 1,408 pounds for $4 per pound to Nicolet National Bank.

Addysyn Goldsmith, the daughter of Jody and Jeanie Albricht and Brad Goldsmith and a member of the Colfax Comets, sold her heavyweight yearling steer weighing in at 1,520 pounds for $2.75 per pound to Miller Transfer.

Jakob Albricht, the son of Justin and Nicole Albricht and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his heavyweight yearling steer weighing in at 1,480 pounds for $3 per pound to Jake’s Supper Club.

John Riebe, the son of Jennifer Dressel and David Riebe and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his lightweight yearling steer weighing in at 1,285 pounds for $2.50 per pound to Sailer’s Food Market and Meat Processing.

Connor Albricht, the son of Jody and Jeanie Albricht and Scott and Melea Nabbefeld, and a member of the Colfax FFA, sold his heavyweight yearling steer weighing in at 1,537 pounds for $3.25 per pound to the Hoof and Paw Veterinary Clinic.

Chloe Dummer, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the daughter of David Carl and Stacy Dummer, sold her lightweight yearling steer weighing in at 1,240 pounds for $3.50 per pound to Chippewa Valley Energy.

Tyler Albricht, a member of the 22ers 4-H Club and the son of Justin and Nicole Albricht, sold his heavyweight yearling steer weighing in at 1,499 pounds for $2.75 per pound to Eau Galle Cheese.

Kaleb Gilbertson, the son of Kay and Kevin Gilbertson and a member of Elk Meadow 4-H Club, sold his heavyweight yearling steer weighing in at 1,377 pounds for $3.25 per pound to Chippewa Valley Energy.

Grant Cook, a member of the Cedarlings 4-H Club and the son of Barry and Emily Cook, sold his heavyweight yearling steer weighing in a 1,477 pounds for $2.75 per pound to Eau Galle Cheese.

Pigs

All together, 44 barrows and gilts were sold at the Dunn County Fair meat animal auction.

Pigs sold from $2.75 per pound to $17 per pound.

Swine had a maximum paid weight of 300 pounds.

Isabella Auth, a member of the Missouri Valley 4-H Club and the daughter of Dustin and Erika Auth, sold her crossbred market barrow weighing in at 268 pounds for $17 per pound to Eau Galle Cheese.

Nate Edwards, the son of Dave and Tina Edwards of Colfax and a member of the Wisconsin Show Pig Association, sold his grand champion crossbred market barrow weighing in at 253 pounds for $4.25 per pound to Dairy State Bank.

Logan Voight, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the son of Jon and Amber Voight sold his crossbred market barrow weighing in at 286 pounds for $2.75 per pound to Auth Consulting and Associates.

Meghan Prochnow, a member of the Cedarlings 4-H Club and the daughter of Doug and Amy Prochnow, sold her crossbred market barrow weighing in at 301 pounds for $5.25 per pound to Cedar Corporation.

Brady Berg, a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club and the son of Adam and Melisa Berg, sold his purebred market barrow weighing in at 287 pounds for $3.50 per pound to Dunn Energy.

Haddie Dummer, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the daughter of Daren and Jamie Dummer, sold her crossbred market barrow weighing in at 261 pounds for $5 per pound to Markquart Menomonie.

Danika Dummer, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the daughter of Daren and Jamie Dummer, sold her crossbred market barrow weighing in at 264 pounds for $5 per pound to Chippewa Valley Energy.

Ashton Greenwell, a member of the Colfax FFA and the son of Craig and Jeni Greenwell, sold his crossbred market barrow weighing in at 268 pounds for $3.50 per pound to Eau Galle Cheese.

Madilyn Voight, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the daughter of Jon and Amber Voight, sold her crossbred market barrow weighing in at 281 pounds for $3 per pound to Big Mike’s Meats.

Kira Prochnow, a member of the Cedarlings 4-H Club and the daughter of Doug and Amy Prochnow, sold her crossbred market gilt weighing in at 280 pounds for $6.25 per pound to Cedar Corporation.

Hunter Roberts, a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club and the son of Flint Roberts, sold his crossbred market gilt weighing in at 260 pounds for $3.50 per pound to Doan Family Farm.

Chase Albricht, the son of Nick and Katie Albricht and a member of the 22ers 4-H Club, sold his crossbred market barrow weighing in at 283 pounds for $3.75 per pound to Prairie Ag Supply.

Brenna Berg, the daughter of Adam and Melisa Berg and a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club, sold her crossbred market gilt weighing in at 308 pounds for $3.75 per pound to Auth Consulting.

Elijah Lambert, the son of Chad Lambert and a member of the Colfax Comets 4-H Club, sold his crossbred market barrow weighing in at 279 pounds for $3.50 per pound to Synergy Cooperative.

Claire Hausler, a member of the Cedarlings 4-H Club and the son of Jason and Diane Hausler, sold her crossbred market barrow weighing in at 287 pounds for $6.50 per pound to Lucy Bjork.

Alyssa Voight, a member of the Elk Meadow 4-H Club and the daughter of Jon and Amber Voight, sold her crossbred market guilt weighing in at 243 pounds for $4.75 per pound to Johnson Motors.