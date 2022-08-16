Glenwood City educator attends Total Band Workshop

MAPLE GROVE, MN — Mr. Matt Lamb, band director at Glenwood City, recently attended the Total Band Director Workshop in Maple Grove, MN. This intense two day workshop is sponsored by Eckroth Music, Hal Leonard, JW Pepper, Yamaha, and Conn-Selmer. During the two-day workshop, directors were introduced to new tools, materials, and music – not to mention a renewed excitement for teaching band!

Keynote speakers were:

Eric Whitacre – composer

Erin Cole – beginning and middle school band clinician

Dr. John Pasquale – Director of the Michigan Marching Band

John Mlynczak – Vice President of Music Education & Technology at Hal Leonard

Paul Murtha – composer/arranger at Hal Leonard

Dr. Mark Dulin – trumpet clinician

Lamb stated, “The highlight of this event for me was to hear all the wonderful ideas this world class panel had to offer. I was able to get music suggestions for the coming year, new tips to put in my teacher toolbox, all while getting invigorated to help my students develop as musicians this school year. My goal is to never stop learning to improve my teaching.”