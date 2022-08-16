GC school board takes first step in $2.5 million CTE upgrade and improvement project

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

GLENWOOD CITY — After spending the past couple of years discussing, investigating and planning improvements and upgrades to the district’s Career Technical Education (CTE) programs and facilities, the Glenwood City Board of Education took the first step in making that goal a reality when it approved the expenditure of up to $155,135 in architectural and design fees with Wold Architects and Engineers at its August 8 regular meeting.

“This is a big project for a non-referendum issue,” said Superintendent Tim Johnson who recommended that the board approve the allocation of those funds.

“This is the right design and the right decision and it will be funded through savings,” added Johnson.

The cost of the entire project is estimated at $2,522,700 and will include construction and HVAC costs of $2,018,000, a contingency fund of around $100,000 and just over $400,000 in soft costs such as furniture, fixtures and equipment, testing, and permits.

Johnson reminded the board that all monies needed for the project would come from Fund 46, the district’s long-term capital fund which currently contains around $2,750,000.

The board has been saving money in this account for the past several years according to Johnson with such a project in mind.

During the board’s committee meeting, which was held prior to Monday night’s regular session, Johnson explained the scope of the project and went over the latest design renderings. This most recent plan covers the redesign of what is currently the agricultural, woods and metal classrooms and shops located on the east end of the high school. A pair of classrooms, one located on the north end and the other on south side, are proposed with a large open area in between to accommodate woods and metals production along with other projects. There would be a glass wall between the metals and woods areas providing educators a clear view of all areas for supervision purposes.

According to Johnson, the redesign would give the CTE department 3,600 square feet in which to teach, demonstrate and work.

Also included in the project is an expansion and redesign of the high school Family and Consumer Sciences classroom as well as the remodeling of the men’s and women’s restrooms, located across the hall from the district office and boardroom, to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

It is anticipated that the board will vote in an upcoming meeting on whether or not to proceed with the project. If approved, design development would take place in September and October with construction documents being rendered between November and early January of next year. Bidding would take place in late January into early February with a substantial completion date set for mid-August of 2023, just prior to the opening of a new school year.

The board also received an update on the reconstruction of the baseball field which got underway earlier this summer. Out of a budget of $400,000, Johnson said the $225,000 will go toward field work and concrete. The remainder is being used for electric and fiber work, construction of dugouts and a concession stand and fencing.

Johnson informed the board that he had recently been in contact with an individual that was inquiring for a group of district residents that would like netting instead of chain link fencing used on the backstop. The black netting, like that used in professional ballparks, apparently makes it easier for spectators to view games. But it comes with a significant increase in cost. The proposal to use three feet of chain link fence on the bottom portion of the backstop with netting covering the rest of the area up to 30 feet in height would add nearly $25,000 to a current cost of $44,000 for fencing. The netting would also have to be taken down after each season and stored further increasing costs.

While Johnson was not recommending the use of netting, some board members wanted to investigate the option and asked the superintendent to get the cost to replace the netting when needed. The board will vote on this option next Monday during the annual meeting and budget hearing.

Under its consent agenda, the board approved the adoption of a Spanish Club and Amanda Sandor as its advisor; accepted a $1,000 donation from the Glenwood City Volleyball Club for the purchase of HUDL video system for the high school volleyball program; approved the hiring of Kirsten Konder as the girls’ head basketball coach; hired Dean Fayerweather as a middle school football coach and approved the winter sports coaches; and finally accepted the resignation of fifth grade teacher Kelly Riesselman.

The board also gave its approval to increase pay rates for substitute teachers, lower level game officials and staff supervisory roles.

Substitute teacher rates will increase from $120 per day to $140 and from $55 to $75 for half days. Support staff subbing rates will increase from $12 per hour to $15 per hour. Employees who work extra-curricular high school events will be paid $30 to keep the score book, work as a member of the chain-gang (football), a line judge (volleyball), be the public address announcer and a ticket taker. Supervisors will now receive $40. Middle school workers will receive slightly less, $30 for score book, chain-gang and clock with supervisors getting $30.

Lower level (middle school) officials for football, volleyball and basketball games will see their pay increase from $55 to $65 per game.

Finally, Ann Weeks was approved as a 4K/Early Childhood special education teacher following executive session.

Reminder to the public! The budget hearing is slated for 6:30 p.m. next Monday, August 15 with the annual meeting to follow at 7:00 p.m.

Both are open to public and district residents are encouraged to attend and participate.