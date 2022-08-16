Elk Mound increases fines for parking tickets and other violations

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound Village Board has increased the fines for parking tickets by up to $15 and by various amounts for other violations.

In certain parts of the village, there are chronic parking issues, said Elk Mound Police Chief Chad Weinberger at the Elk Mound Village Board’s August 1 meeting.

Increasing the parking violation fees now will put the new fees in place before winter parking issues begin and to help deal with the current chronic issues, he said.

Prior to the increase, if a parking ticket was paid within 72 hours, the cost was $10.

Following the increase, if a parking ticket is paid within 72 hours, the cost will be $25.

Prior to the increase, if a parking ticket was paid after 72 hours but before 177 hours, the cost was $25.

Following the increase, if a parking ticket is paid after 72 hours but before 177 hours, the cost will be $35.

Prior to the increase, if a parking ticket was paid after 177 hours, the cost was $30.

Following the increase, if a parking ticket is paid after 177 hours, the cost will be $40.

Regarding other ordinance violations, for a first offense, previously the cost was not less than $15 and not more than $200.

Following the increase, for a first offense, the cost will be not less than $25 and not more than $250.

For a second offense within two years, previously, the cost was not less than $20 and not more than $500.

Following the increase, for a second offense within two years, the cost will be not less than $30 and not more than $550.

The Elk Mound Village Board unanimously approved the changes to Ordinance 10-1-50(d)(e)(f).

The ordinance goes into effect after being posted in three pubic places.

Referendum

In other business during the August 1 meeting, the Elk Mound Village Board discussed the possibility of holding a referendum to exceed the state-imposed property tax revenue limit to fund adding more police officers.

Some of the townships are holding referendums to exceed the revenue limit because they cannot raise taxes and need the money for operational expenses, said Greg Kipp, village president.

By holding a binding referendum, village residents can decide if they want to spend more money for another police officer, he said.

Under state law, municipalities can only increase the property tax levy by a percentage of the net new construction in the municipality.

Mark Levra, director of public works, noted that there is a cost associated with getting a referendum question on the ballot.

In addition, before the school districts hold a referendum, they survey district residents to find out what they will support and then only include on the referendum what district residents say they will support, he said.

More communities are going to referendum to exceed the revenue limits for public safety, Police Chief Weinberger said, noting that the case load will increase with more population.

The Settlers Ridge residential development currently under construction is expected to more than double the population of Elk Mound.

The village is expanding, and crime is not going down, Kipp said.

The new residential development is in a Tax Increment Finance District. In a TIF district, the property taxes that are paid go into a special fund to cover infrastructure expenses for the TIF. The money will not be available to the village as general tax revenue for about 20 years.

There are also deadlines for getting a referendum question on the ballot, noted Pat Hahn, retired clerk-treasurer.

The issue of holding a referendum to exceed the revenue limit to add more police officers was referred to the public safety committee for discussion, to check into the deadlines and to find out more information about surveying village residents.

Other business

In other business, the Elk Mound Village Board:

• Approved bartender operator licenses for Kristine Brantner, Heather Ward, Donald Foslid and Jennie Flint for Dollar General.

• Approved bartender operator licenses for Alissa Lieffring and Logan Schultz for Elk Mound Travel Stop.

• Approved changing the September 5 meeting to September 6 because of Labor Day on September 5.

• Approved purchasing a plow for Truck No. 3 at a cost not to exceed $8,530.61.

• Approved a multiple dog license application for Cynthia Abraham, S401 Holly Avenue, to have four dogs. According to village ordinances, a multiple dog license is necessary to have more than three dogs. The fee is $35 per year plus $13 for each spayed or neutered dog or $18 for a dog that is not spayed or neutered. The Elk Mound Plan Commission held a public hearing on the application prior to the board meeting and recommended approval along with several conditions, including that if one of the dogs dies, it cannot be replaced.

• Approved an application for a conditional use permit for Cynthia Abraham to have three miniature goats at her property at S401 Holly Avenue. The Elk Mound Plan Commission also held a public hearing on the conditional use permit prior to the village board meeting and recommended that the village board approve the application. Abraham said two of the animals are pygmy goats and the third is a dwarf.