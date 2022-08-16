Boyceville Village Board listens to more complaints about Demo Cars and Dogs

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The Boyceville Village Board listened to a several village residents with complaints that centered around “junk Demo Car,” unsightly property and they were overrun by the actions of three Pit Bulls.

First, during the public comment of the meeting, the board heard from a Tiffany Street resident bringing up the matter of “Demo Cars” and other unsightly appearances of some property within the village.

This item was addressed to the board a couple of months ago and now they are telling the board that up to 15 junk type cars, “Demo Cars” are parked along Tiffany Street. However, she told the board “it’s better now.”

Another lady noted, “It’s a mess, trash is still there.”

The conversation about the problem then centered on the need for a judge and the board learned that the police department can not address these concerns until a judge is under contract. Most agreed that a village ordnance and a judge is needed to address the problem.

Another gentleman addressed the Village Board about being attacked by three Pit Bull dogs. He told the board that he was in his front yard with his dog on a leash and he went inside his house and three Pit Bulls were on top of his dog. “They jumped the fence and attacked my dog,” he told the board and he continued with, “they also attacked me and all I had was a stick. If there is a sale on guns, I am going to protect my family and me.”

Village Board member Bill Sempf also had a run in with one of these dogs, telling the board that he was challenged by a Pit Bull in his garage as he was unloading his pickup from grocery shopping and dropped the bag and made it back into his pickup for safety. Sempf questioned the police chief if he had a gun, could he have used it against that dog. The chief said that he could.

Police Chief Greg Lamkin spoke up about the dogs and said, “we are addressing it, and the owners have received a written letter to remove the animals from the community.” The chief continued, “and they were ticketed last year and paid a fine. We are going to follow up on this and the dogs will be gone.”

In other action the board approved refunding some $139,990.12 to OHLY. In a letter from the Village’s accounting firm stating, “The main reasoning for this as compared to 2020 amount due is the overall OHLY monthly billings significantly increasing in 2021 as compared to 2020. The industrial revenue in 2021 was greater by $789,042. On the other side of the equation the operating expenses decreased by $30,376.”

The board approved six Class “B” Picnic Licenses; five of them were for the Firefighters upcoming events.

The Village President Lukas Montgomery had the honor of swearing-in the new Village Clerk, Brittany Halvorson, who is replacing retiring clerk, Darlene Lee.

The board also talked about the needed repairs to the Duffy Street Bridge with the Village’s engineer telling the board that the “bridge is in fairly good condition.”

The board also gave the Public Works Department permission to spend $12,000 for a valve turner and a locator line tracer. One is for the water works and the other is to help find underground wires. The Village water system has 198 valves plus alike number at fire hydrants.

They also heard Public Works Director Don Rose inform the board that two new street lights on Main Street are working.

In his report, Police Chief Greg Lamkin noted that the department had handled some 193 officer calls last month, plus another 19 being handled by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department.

The board approved a plan for their Pine Plantation Plan noting that some will have a clear cut and others will be a select cut.