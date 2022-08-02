Colfax Municipal Building elevator project thrift sale coming up August 11 – 13

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — If you are doing some cleaning — the Colfax Elevator Commission would love it if you would consider donating suitable items for the third annual thrift sale August 11 to 13 at the Colfax Fairgrounds.

“People around here love thrift sales. You never know what you’ll find!” said Lisa Bragg-Hurlburt, director of the Colfax Public Library.

The Colfax Elevator Commission, the Colfax Public Library and the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group are combining their efforts to organize and run the thrift sale to raise money for the Colfax Municipal Building elevator project and for Michael Perry’s appearance in the Colfax Municipal Building Auditorium in September.

That’s right. THE Michael Perry, author of “Population 485,” “Coop,” “Truck” and other books, including his newest, “Hunker.”

THE Michael Perry from New Auburn who is described on his website, HYPERLINK “http://www.sneezingcow.com/”www.sneezingcow.com, as “New York Times bestselling author, humorist, singer/song writer, intermittent pig farmer.”

Or maybe you know him from Michael Perry and The Longbeds, or perhaps from Tent Show Radio on Saturday evenings on Wisconsin Public Radio.

Anyway — the thrift sale will be raising money to also help bring Michael Perry to Colfax. Stay tuned to the Colfax Messenger for more details in subsequent issues.

Perry’s appearance at the Colfax Municipal Building’s Cozy Theater is one of the ways the restoration group and the elevator commission are bringing attention to the building and the need for an elevator.

Third annual

This year will be the third annual Colfax Elevator Thrift Sale.

“Sometimes it’s useful stuff, like cheap clothes in your size or a spare crockpot,” Bragg-Hurlburt said.

“Other times, it’s something you never knew you wanted until the moment you saw it: a cowboy hat, a dancing hula girl for your dashboard, or vintage sheet music,” she said.

“And everything’s so affordable, you might as well take the risk and buy it. If it doesn’t work out, you could always give it away or sell it later at your own thrift sale. You can get something ‘new’ with no big commitment,” Bragg-Hurlburt said.

One of the unique aspects of the Colfax Elevator Thrift Sale is you get to “name your price.”

“Our thrift sale is fun because most items will be sold to you for whatever you suggest. Just offer whatever would be a standard thrift sale price for items — or whatever you have left in your pocket. Only $1? That’s fine,” Bragg-Hurlburt said.

In the past two years, items have been donated to the sale that were worth more than the standard thrift sale price. Those items will be individually marked.

“As far as what type of things people should donate, keep in mind that we time this sale so that it’s right before Back-to-School. So anything you have to donate that would help a young family out, please donate that. Gently used clothes, all sizes, as well as toys, shoes, bikes, backpacks, school supplies, small pieces of furniture, home décor. These are the things people would enjoy seeing and buying,” Bragg-Hurlburt said.

“We definitely also want some good antiques, collectibles, holiday items and tools mixed in there, too. Things that will make the right person feel like they’ve hit the jackpot,” she said.

Recycling

The elevator thrift sale cannot accept large exercise equipment, mattresses, big appliances, outdated baby furniture, outdated electronics, air conditioners or televisions.

The Colfax Solid Waste and Recycling collection site will be happy to help you dispose of or recycle some of the above-listed items as non-mandated recyclables.

If you live in the Village of Colfax or the Towns of Colfax, Grant, Otter Creek, Tainter or Wilson or the Village of Elk Mound or the Towns of Elk Mound or Spring Brook — you should have received a a permit for the Colfax or the Elk Mound collection site for 2022 last December.

Residents who live in the municipalities that are part of Colfax Solid Waste & Recycling can go to either the Colfax or the Elk Mound site.

The hours at the Colfax site and the Elk Mound site are Wednesdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sale items

In addition to clothing for all ages and all sizes, thrift sale organizers will be happy to accept books, games, antiques, collectibles, furniture, toys, kitchenware, sports equipment in good condition, lawn and garden equipment, DVD/VCR/CDs, glassware, pictures, tools, shoes and crafting items.

Freewill donations will be accepted for items unless they are otherwise marked with a suggested sale price.

Clothing will be sold for $1 per bag.

When & where

The Colfax Elevator Thrift Sale will be held at the Colfax Fairgrounds on Railroad Avenue on Thursday, August 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food will be available at the Holden fair stand.

Donation drop-offs will be accepted on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 9 and 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.