Millers drop final two games of season

by Coach Don Stuckert

The Elk Mound Millers dropped their last two games of the season, losing 13-0 to Osseo and 12-0 to Bloomer.

Osseo

After a scoreless first inning, Osseo sent 10 hitters to the plate in the second scoring six runs with the aid of four Elk Mound errors. Osseo added two more runs in the third with the aid of another error and a wild pitch and five more in the sixth to close out the scoring.

Mason Yarrington started on the mound and worked three innings for the Millers, striking out seven and not allowing a free pass. He surrendered eight runs, but only two of those were earned. “Mason pitched well and deserved a better fate, but we didn’t give him a lot of defensive, or offensive, support”, said Millers coach Don Stuckert. Brayden Borek pitched a scoreless fourth and fifth innings, but faltered in the sixth before Mitch Medin came in for the last two outs.

Bloomer

The Millers traveled to Bloomer for their season finale and came up on the short end of a 12-0 score. Bloomer scored in every inning but the third and was able to keep Elk Mound off the scoreboard the entire night.

Borek started on the mound and worked three innings for the Millers, giving up five runs on three hits, while striking out seven and walking four. Medin pitched the last three innings giving up seven runs on eight hits; striking out three and walking four. Jace Peterson had the lone hit on the night for the Millers.

“We gave up 12 runs, but only six of those were earned”, said Stuckert. We’re not strong enough offensively to overcome that many unearned runs”. “We played short-handed the last few games as a number of kids had camps and vacations”. “We even had a couple of Babe Ruth kids play against Bloomer and they handled themselves admirably”.

Overall, the year was successful as we increased our win total and saw the kids make significant progress on taking care of the ball and making the right play on defense”. “I keep reminding the kids that we’re a young team and that their time to shine is coming. I’m very proud of how they handled themselves down the stretch”.

“Medin and Ashton Greenwell are the only two players who age out of the program next year, so I expect to take another step forward next season as most of the roster should return”, added Stuckert.