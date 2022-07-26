Deferred prosecution agreement revoked for former Colfax resident convicted on drug charges

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A deferred acceptance of a guilty plea (DAGP) agreement has been revoked in Dunn County Circuit Court for a 23-year-old former Colfax woman convicted on drug charges.

Alexis E. Price, along with her attorney, Francis Rivard, appeared before Judge Christina Mayer July 22 for a revocation hearing.

Price was found guilty on one felony count of possession of methamphetamine in May of 2019 and sentenced to 60 days in jail and three years of probation.

She initially was charged with five felony counts of burglary, possession of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with misdemeanor counts of possessing drug paraphernalia and an illegally obtained prescription.

Judge Rod Smeltzer deferred prosecution on the felony count of burglary and accepted Price’s plea of no contest and found her guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Felony counts of possessing narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of marijuana were dismissed, along with the misdemeanor counts which also were dismissed of possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing an illegally obtained prescription.

In 2021, Price was charged in Eau Claire County with felony possession of methamphetamine, along with two cases of identify theft and one case of retail theft.

Rivard told the court at the July 22 hearing that Price was not contesting the revocation of the DAGP agreement, according to online court records.

Dunn County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Maki said he agreed that probation is appropriate.

Judge Mayer withheld sentencing and placed Price on two years of probation.

The judge also ordered Price to pay $538 in court costs, to follow the recommendations of her probation agent and to maintain absolute sobriety.

Burglary

According to the criminal complaint, an officer with the Colfax Police Department was called to a residence in the Village of Colfax in June of 2018 for a burglary complaint.

The homeowner said items had been taken from a garage while he was on vacation. Price had been given permission to use an air conditioning unit and a piece of plywood for the window but was not given permission to take items from the garage.

A surveillance video from June 10 showed at around 10 p.m., Price and an older man entered the garage and were inside for about 25 minutes. The homeowner told the police officer the time stamp on the video was off an hour because of daylight saving time. Price and the man left the garage carrying large items in a tote or a container, and Price also was carrying a bag.

The homeowners discovered the items were missing when they returned from vacation. They also noticed a cigarette butt in their child’s room, even though neither of them smoke. Video footage showed Price had sat inside a vehicle on the property, too, for about 30 minutes, and the homeowner said all of the quarters from the vehicle were missing, the complaint states.

Items missing from the garage included about 15 rolls of sequin yarn, two battery chargers, two drills, a drill and circular saw from another tool set, two five-gallon buckets and another bucket that contained numerous tools. The value of the missing items was estimated at a little over $1,000, according to the complaint.

Search warrant

A Colfax police officer completed a search warrant, which was signed by Judge Smeltzer at around 1:30 a.m. June 23, 2018, and that evening, Colfax officers, a sergeant and a deputy from the sheriff’s department, and Colfax Police Chief William Anderson executed the search warrant at 715 Johnson-Olson Street, according to the complaint.

When officers began searching the apartment, they found a bin with sequin-type craft supplies, two methamphetamine glass pipes, an unlabeled orange prescription container with numerous SD/SIM cards, a paper cup with a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC (the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana), small gem bags with marijuana leaves consistent with the use and delivery of controlled substances, and a plastic container with numerous debit and credit cards that did not belong to Price.

Various bags in a safe contained a little over 33 grams of methamphetamine all together, as well as bags containing a white and clear crystal substance and various drug-related items, the complaint states.