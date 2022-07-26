Boyceville school board approves new boiler for TCE

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

BOYCEVILLE — With a quorum of three members present, the Boyceville Board of Education dealt with several personnel matters, made revisions to the 2021-22 budget, acted to approve a preliminary budget for the coming year and gave its go ahead to purchase a new boiler for TCE during its monthly meeting held last Wednesday, July 20 in the Tiffany Creek Elementary Media Center.

Board vice president Jeremy Mittlestadt chaired the meeting in the absence of president Tim Sempf, who was unable to attend due to a work obligation. Member Steve Olson was also absent.

The board was informed on several items of interest and need by Superintendent Nick Kaiser.

Kaiser told members that he was recommending the purchase of a new boiler for Tiffany Creek Elementary instead of making costly repairs to its existing shoulder boiler.

“We are at the point where we have to do something,” Kaiser told the board. “But I don’t want to stick money in that older boiler.”

According to Kaiser, the district’s best option would be to purchase a new boiler that would go toward the replacement of the older boiler which has reached its end of life and could act as the shoulder boiler. That boiler would eventually become one of four new boilers that will be placed in the building.

The board acted to accept a proposal from Trane for $81,750 to cover the purchase and complete installation of a new Aerco 750 boiler that will be placed in the mezzanine were the other equipment is located.

After approving changes in last year’s budget, the board adopted a preliminary budget for the 2022-23 school year.

Calling the 2022-23 budget difficult to “nail down” due to rising costs in all areas and “very, very preliminary, Kaiser noted that it is currently showing a deficit of around $500,000 but will see a lot of change before the final budget numbers are presented at October’s budget hearing and annual meeting.

“But we have to approve something now, so we can start paying bills,” Kaiser said.

In personnel matters, Jacob Maes, who served a one-year term as the high school guidance counselor last school year, was hired as the new business education teacher. He will replace Kacey Lane who resigned last month to take a teaching position in the Chippewa Falls School District.

The board also filled some open coaching vacancies. Rochelle Olson was named the new varsity volleyball coach, Brian Roemhild was tabbed for an assistant high school football coaching position and Cassandra Casper, who just joined the district as a middle school English Language Arts teacher, was hired as a middle school volleyball coach.

But staffing will remain a concern Kaiser told the board as he noted that the high school had a recent resignation.

In other business:

•Kaiser said the district has been experimenting with cellular radios for buses and handsets with promising results.

•A safe schools meeting was recently held at the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

•Changes to the employees handbook were approved.

•The 2022-23 Wisconsin Model Academic Standards and Academic Career Planning Services were adopted by the board.

•Finally, an Ann Marie Grant in the amount $5,455 was accepted and will be used to purchase a new Real Care Baby experience package.