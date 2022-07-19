Council asked Cedar Corp to help with a plan for old school property

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

During the City Council meeting of July 18th, Mayor John Larson asked the council to employee Cedar Corporation out of Menomonie to help with a plan on what the city is willing to participate with a developer with the old Hill School property.

Now that the old buildings have been razed, Larson quizzed the council on what they felt the city could do to encourage a developer to purchase the site and develop it. Larson noted about streets, water and sewer connections. He hoped that members of the council and Cedar reps could sit down and make a plan that could be offered to a developer.

Larson noted that a couple of developers have shown interest in the site.

Snow Plow Downing Streets

Greg Holden, the Downing Village President appeared before the Council discussed the possibility of the Glenwood City doing the snow removal of the Village of Downing Streets.

Holden explained that Dunn County is currently doing the snow removal from Downing streets. However, Holden explained, that all of Dunn County’s snowplow trucks are now tandem axel trucks that are so big that they have a hard time doing the Village’s Streets.

After some discussion the council will sit down and try to come to some sort of plan that might work for both communities.

The Council heard from both Rochelle Karlson, Library Director and Police Chief Robert Darwin talk about the annual National Night Out that is set for August 2nd. Darwin, however, noted that he would not be on the dunk tank this year.

Darwin also noted to the council that the department’s 2020 squad was damaged by hail is now back in service.

Karlson informed the council that the circulation for the fist six months of his year is 1,342, and they have 15 new Patrons.

In other action the council approved Rustic Lore Committee to use the municipal parking lot for fair parking.

Decided not to use the city’s extra territorial rights for a building at 1594 County Road X in the Township of Glenwood.

Approved an outdoor music request from Fiddlers Green for July 30 and September 11.

Approved a burning permit for Jeremie Hannah on a five to one vote.

Issued a Temporary Class “B” License for the St. Croix County fair for August 19 and 20 and for August 27.

Issued a Temporary Class “B” License and Temporary Operator’s License for Rustic Lore committee for September 9-11.

Operator’s License applications for Nicholas E. Mrdutt, Victoria L. Gluege, and Jennifer A. McMartin were approved.