Drinking water screening clinics scheduled for St. Croix county residents

The third, St. Croix County sponsored, free nitrate screening clinic of 2022 will be offered at the Emerald Townhall, 2432 County Road G, Emerald, July 20th from 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.

If you have a private well, you should test your water annually even if you do not observe any smells, staining, or changes in the taste of your drinking water. The clinic is screening for nitrate-nitrogen because of growing water quality concerns and potential health risks for pregnant women and children under the age of six months, as well as concerns related to thyroid disease and certain types of cancer.

The nitrate screening results are provided on-site, and staff will be available to discuss and interpret the results. The clinic is open to St. Croix County residents who are interested in testing their private well or public supply drinking water for nitrates. Participants are asked to bring in about eight ounces of water in a closed container, preferably glass, collected within 24 hours of the clinic event. It is it is important to run the tap for 10 to 15 minutes on cold at full flow before collecting the sample.

Participants who have more than one private well may bring in a sample from each well and may also bring in samples from family and friends.

Residents with water treatment systems, such as reverse osmosis, are encouraged to bring in a sample pre and post treatment to test to ensure it is functioning properly. Contact the county for further assistance, 715-386-4933 or adam.meade@sccwi.gov.