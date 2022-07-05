Jacob Granley plays in All-Star Classic

Recent Boyceville graduate Jacob Granley, who was the Dunn-St. Croix Conference co-most valuable baseball player this past season, played in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Classic that was held in Oshkosh June 24 and 25.

Playing for the West All-Stars, Granley went 0-for-3 at the plate and had a put out in center field and an assist for an out at second base.

Granley, the Bulldogs ace and one of the conferences top hurlers this year, also started on the mound in his team’s third and final game against the South All-Stars throwing three hitless and scoreless innings and finished with a pair of strikeouts and two walks while facing several Division 1 players including the top ranked player in the state.

“Jacob really enjoyed the experience,” stated Boyceville head baseball coach Michael Roemhild.

“He was grateful to be able to play with the best athletes in Wisconsin and got to meet a lot of new people,” Roemhild concluded.

The West All-Stars finished 1-2.